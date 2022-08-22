Duke’s scramble to 3-0 record at home quad over weekend

YORK - The bottom line is the York Dukes came away with a 3-0 record from their home quad at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday.

At times the defense was shaky, but huge hits at opportunistic times and solid pitching carried the Dukes to the 3-0 start.

York opened the season with a hard-fought 4-3 win over the O’Neill Eagles, followed that up with an 8-6 walk-off victory over the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders and ended the long day with an up-and-down performance in an 8-5 win over Fairbury.

Head coach Kent Meyers said after the tournament he knows the team has things to work on, but at the same time the 3-0 record is the best they could imagine.

“Overall we have some stuff to work on but I can name many things we did correct by every girl on the team,” said Meyers.

York 4, O’Neill 3

York tried to give this game away committing five errors and allowing the Eagles to score three unearned runs.

Both teams scored twice in the first as junior Sam McDaniel tripled down the right field line to drive in the first run of the 2022 season.

O’Neill took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third as York’s defense threw the ball around allowing the go-ahead run to score.

“Against O'Neill we did everything possible to give this game away. Five or six errors and we still found a way to win,” commented Meyers. “Great timely hitting and our pitcher settled down.”

Sophomore Lauryn Mattox gave up six hits and recorded four Ks in picking up the win.

In the bottom of the third, York score two runs as junior Maggie Rauert singled Ellie Gartner into scoring position. She came across to tie the score at 3-3 on an Avery Albers single. Rauert scored the go-ahead on a fielding error by the Eagle right fielder.

O’Neill had the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first base when a groundout to first base ended the game.

York finished with six hits as Ellie Peterson, McDaniel, Mattox, Combs, Rauert and Albers accounted for the offense.

O’Neill’s Emma Smith took the loss as she allowed six hits and struck out six.

Offensively the Eagles were led by Loretta Scofield with two hits and Autumn Emme who drove in two runs without a hit.

York 8, GICC 6

Things didn’t start out on a positive note for the Dukes as they trailed after the top of the third 4-0.

GICC starter Mikah Culler held the York bats to just three hits in four innings, but York got to sophomore reliever Logan Rainforth for six hits and six runs over the final two innings.

The top of the order got the Crusaders out fast as they combined to go 5 for 11 at the plate, drive in two runs and score four more. Anna Tibbetts was 2 for 4, Kylie Gangwish was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run and Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 4.

York saw the Crusaders open the lead to 6-2 in the top of the fifth, but then battled back to 6-5 scoring three times in the bottom of the frame. The Dukes started out their comeback with a walk to Abrielle Linder which was followed by a Peterson single to score Linder.

Mattox singled to move Peterson to third and a Lauryn Haggadone single plated Megan Wright who was running for Mattox.

In the sixth Rauert singled, Peterson had a single and McDaniel followed with a two-run bomb to center field to end the game.

York had nine hits. Peterson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, McDaniel was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in, Mattox went 3 for 3 and Haggadone was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Mattox picked up the win allowing six hits, six runs, four earned, and struck out three.

“We didn't have an answer for their first pitcher to start. Our batters figured out their reliever and we had some great pinch running,” Meyers stated. “Maggie Rauert had a great timely hit and the walk-off homer by Sam McDaniel sealed the deal.”

York 8, Fairbury 5

The Dukes and Jeffs were tied at 2-2 when York came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

York scored six times as Gartner, Rauert and Albers set the table for the top of the lineup with three consecutive singles. Both Linder and Peterson followed with RBI walks and McDaniel grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the Dukes’ third run of the inning.

Mattox grounded out to shortstop to score Linder and following a walk to Haggadone, Combs ripped a hard grounder to third that allowed Peterson to score and make it 7-2.

Gartner’s second hit of the frame plated courtesy runner Lilly Kowalski and York held on to the lead for their third win of the day.

Mattox picked up her third ‘W’ allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned, to go with six strikeouts.

Haggadone and Gartner led the offense with two hits each.

Fairbury’s Casidy Sipek was 2 for 3 and Jayden Tracy was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.

“We sort of had a lackadaisical game to start. We were getting tired and Lauryn had a rough middle of the game,” Meyers added. “A big inning and great pitching at the end with outstanding defense set the win for us.”

The Dukes have a busy week ahead as they travel to Seward today and Platteview on Thursday.

York will also host their second quad of the season on Saturday with Hastings St. Cecilia, Douglas County West and Ralston in town.