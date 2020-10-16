Duke’s offense struggles in 28-3 loss to Seward

York failed to get a first down on their first possession and after a York punt, Sukup engineered a 73 yard drive with the junior signal-caller calling his own number on a six yard run, similar to the one he scored on during the team’s first drive.

York finally started to get some movement on offense in the second quarter and a 33-yard burst by senior running back Wyatt Collingham put the Dukes in business with under four minutes to play at the Seward 13. That run accounted for more than half of York’s first half offensive production.

York could not get a first down and senior place-kicker Thomas Ivey booted a 27-yard field goal with 2:27 to play in the half to cut the Seward lead to 14-3 at the break.

The second half was not much better for the Dukes as they were unable to move the ball on their initial possession of the third quarter and had to punt.

The Bluejays went back to work on offense and Sukup’s scoring strike made it 21-3 as the fourth quarter came to an end.

The Dukes attempted a fake punt and a long pass was dropped by the receiver and the Bluejays took over in York territory. Seward could not move the ball and Sukup’s pooch punt pinned the Dukes at their own 2 yard line.