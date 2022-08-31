Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite

SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team.

The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers.

Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed as the Bearcats fired a team score of 327 to York’s 416 and Gering’s 437.

York head coach Josh Miller enjoys the trip to Scottsbluff as it gets the girls ready to meet some tough challenges as the season goes on.

“This trip out west is one of my favorites and I love the competition level on a tough golf course,” said Miller. “Regin (Dunham) and Alyssa (Alt) played intelligent golf today and with the quick greens and dry conditions, they were able to land in the top 10.”

Dunham fired a 95 for seventh place and Alt was right next to her with a 96 for eighth.

The Bearcats occupied the top four spots as Anna Kelley, third in Class B state in 2021, fired a 78. Fifth place finisher Nielli Heinold chipped in with a 79 for second and Shae Willats, 13th at state last season, was third with an 80. The Bearcats were second at state played on their home course last year.

In 13th place with a 108 was McKinlee Legg and the final score that counted to the team total was a Milan Babcock with a 117. Samantha Gibbs turned in a 118.

“McKinlee (Legg) was very comfortable with the course set-up as well and she showed some improvement with her consistency from tee to green,” Miller said. “Milan (Babcock) and Sam (Gibbs) did not have their A game today, but it was good for them to play under difficult conditions as that is what we will see on Thursday at the York Invite.”

The Dukes will be home for the first time this season as they will host their invitational on Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. start. Teams expected to compete include; Aurora, Columbus Lakeview, Gothenburg, Lexington, Northwest, Schuyler, Seward and Waverly.

“This group has some work to do and we have very few practices during this stretch,” Miller added. “So hopefully we can get some things worked out tomorrow before we tee it up again.”

Team scoring -1.Scottsbluff 327, 2.York 416, 3.Gering 437, 4.Sidney 451, 5.Chadron 462, 6. Ogallala 463, 7.Lexington 473