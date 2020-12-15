Duke’s hold off fourth quarter run by the Antlers

Two free throws by Maddie Portwine made it 49-46 and once again the Elkhorn crew committed two costly mistakes as the lead grew to 51-46.

During the final 35 seconds, Scheierman blocked a three point attempt by 6-foot 1 senior Tia Murray that could have tied the game. Scheierman unofficially had five blocked shots in the win. Murray led all players with 24 points.

The Antler’s Knott canned a long trey as time expired to account for the final score.

York trailed 15-13 at the quarter and both teams put up 13 over the second eight minutes.

The Dukes board work was a huge factor as they outrebounded the Antlers 39-29 and Elkhorn had 10 turnovers to the Dukes nine.

York was 19 of 59 from the field and that included 6 of 23 on 3-point shots. They sank 9 of 15 free throws.

Along with Maddie Portwine, Scheierman had 14 points, Shepherd nine and Kiersten Portwine seven.

The Antlers went 18 of 44 from the floor and 8 of 22 on 3-pointers. They were charted with a 7 of 14 effort at the free throw line.