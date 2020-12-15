Duke’s hold off fourth quarter run by the Antlers

YORK – There’s no section in the scorebook to record a players heart and determination.
But in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s match-up between Class B No. 3 Elkhorn and the York Dukes those two attributes contributed to York’s 53-51 win in girl's non-conference action.
York trailed the Elkhorn girls 28-26 at the half, but used a third quarter run of 14-5 to flip the lead as they headed into fourth quarter action ahead by 7.
During that eight minute stretch York out rebounded the Antlers 17-5 with eight offensive boards mostly due to said heart and determination.
York used balanced scoring from Kiersten Portwine and Destiny Shepherd both hitting big 3-point shots and senior Maddie Portwine, who led the team with 15 points, scoring four. Portwine, with a combination of her time at Cross County and in York, surpassed the 1,000 point mark on Tuesday night.
York held a 40-33 lead and was still on top 47-39 with 5:08 to play in the game.
The Elkhorn girls never quit and whittled the Dukes lead to 47-46 on a Lexi Knott 3-pointer, her fifth of six in the game, as she scored 20 points in the loss.
The Antlers had the ball twice with the chance to take the lead but a charging call on a great play by junior Masa Scheierman and a turnover hurt the Antler’s chances.
Two free throws by Maddie Portwine made it 49-46 and once again the Elkhorn crew committed two costly mistakes as the lead grew to 51-46.
During the final 35 seconds, Scheierman blocked a three point attempt by 6-foot 1 senior Tia Murray that could have tied the game. Scheierman unofficially had five blocked shots in the win. Murray led all players with 24 points.
The Antler’s Knott canned a long trey as time expired to account for the final score.
York trailed 15-13 at the quarter and both teams put up 13 over the second eight minutes.
The Dukes board work was a huge factor as they outrebounded the Antlers 39-29 and Elkhorn had 10 turnovers to the Dukes nine.
York was 19 of 59 from the field and that included 6 of 23 on 3-point shots. They sank 9 of 15 free throws.
Along with Maddie Portwine, Scheierman had 14 points, Shepherd nine and Kiersten Portwine seven.
The Antlers went 18 of 44 from the floor and 8 of 22 on 3-pointers. They were charted with a 7 of 14 effort at the free throw line.
York’s long week is just getting started as they are home on Friday night to take on Aurora. They then travel to Hastings for back-to-back games with the first taking place Saturday night at Hastings High School and then the following Tuesday they close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule at Adams Central.
Elkhorn (1-3) 15 13 5 18-51
York (3-0) 13 13 14 13-53
ELK (51)-DeBuse 2, Janvrin 3, Dalton 2, Knott 20, Murray 24. Totals-18-44 (8-22) 7-14-51.
YORK (53)-Scheierman 14, K. Portwine 7, Shepherd 9, M. Portwine 15, Pohl 6, Cast 2. Totals-19-59 (6-23) 9-15-53.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!