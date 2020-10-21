Duke’s Cross Country team’s success was a work in progress

“Unlike most years, there is no individual favorite on the boy’s side in Class B. Probably 10 or more runners have a shot at winning.” Rasmussen stated. “The race for the runner-up spot, however, is wide open and will probably be determined by which team can have their third and fourth runner the highest up in the pack.”

“Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga have both worked really hard since the end of last season. Colin has emerged as a legitimate number one runner for our team, comparable to most of the top teams in the state. Gabe was not on varsity last season and has made huge strides since last fall,” Rasmussen pointed out. “If he continues to work hard, he could be one of the top runners in the state next season. Jackson Schmid came on strong at the end of his sophomore season. He has stepped up this season and improved throughout the year, he ran a great race at conference a couple of weeks ago.”

Rasmussen said that the York girls’ cross country team has also been a work in progress. He knew when the season started that he had some talented runners, but they lacked varsity experience.