 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke Ryan Seevers tees off at No. 1

  • 0

With head coach Dan Malleck watching in the background, York junior Ryan Seevers hits his opening tee-shot from No. 1 on Tuesday during the York Invite at the York Country Club. Seevers finished in ninth with a score of 86.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News