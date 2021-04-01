Duke offense continues to struggle through five games

YORK-The York girls’ soccer team is playing about 85% defense and 15% offense.
That can’t continue if York is going to start winning games.
On Thursday night the Northwest Viking defense held York to just two shots, while firing 17 of their own in a 2-0 win over the Dukes at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.
York head coach Andrew Gowins said they have to find a way to create more offense if they expect to win games.
“Obviously that is not going to win games, so we knew going in Grand Island Northwest, they are a very strong team with a very good front and a good core of girls ,” said Gowins. “We knew that making the switch with a five-back line was going to be more of a defensive set, but we just need to work the middle of the field and get our counter attacks going.”
York was held without a shot in the first half and Duke senior goalie Cassidy Cole had her work cut out for her only allowing one goal while ringing up six saves in the first alone.
With 17:58 showing on the clock, Northwest senior Grace Ottman drove a direct kick into the center of the York goal that Cole was able to tip off the crossbar, but Rylee Eschliman got a foot on the ball off Cole and wide open to pick up what would prove to be the game winner was Faith Eickhoff.
York was able to get off two shots at the Northwest keeper in the second half, but they came from the outside with very little angle to score on.
York’s defense held strong till the 6:43 mark of the game when Eschliman went right down the center of the field after a long pass and she scored the Vikings second goal.
Gowins said the defense continues to play well.
Honestly I am crazy proud of those girls. They did a phenomenal job and we switched to a five-back line yesterday and they adapted to it and learned quickly on the fly and they did a great job,” Gowins stated. “I don’t even care about the two goals, they just did a great job and I am proud of them.”
Northwest had 17 shots with 12 on goal and York keeper Cole finished with 11 goalie saves.
The Dukes (1-4) will be back in action on Tuesday when they host perennial Class B power Hastings in York.
“We need to get the ball to the middle of the field to give ourselves a chance at creating offense, we didn’t do that tonight,” Gowins added. “We will go to work on that tomorrow and try to find the right puzzle pieces.”