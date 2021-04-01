Duke offense continues to struggle through five games

YORK-The York girls’ soccer team is playing about 85% defense and 15% offense.

That can’t continue if York is going to start winning games.

On Thursday night the Northwest Viking defense held York to just two shots, while firing 17 of their own in a 2-0 win over the Dukes at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

York head coach Andrew Gowins said they have to find a way to create more offense if they expect to win games.

“Obviously that is not going to win games, so we knew going in Grand Island Northwest, they are a very strong team with a very good front and a good core of girls ,” said Gowins. “We knew that making the switch with a five-back line was going to be more of a defensive set, but we just need to work the middle of the field and get our counter attacks going.”

York was held without a shot in the first half and Duke senior goalie Cassidy Cole had her work cut out for her only allowing one goal while ringing up six saves in the first alone.