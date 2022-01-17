Duke matmen scuffed up at Northwest Duals

GRAND ISLAND – Going into the seventh place match at the Northwest Duals on Saturday the York Dukes had posted just eight actual mat wins in four dual matchups.

York was missing some key components on Saturday as they had four to six open weight classes in each dual.

In the matchup with Eudora High School from Kansas, the Dukes posted six wins, came away with the 48-36 team victory, finished the day with a 1-4 record and seventh place finish overall.

The Class B No. 2 Hastings Tigers defeated the Pierce Bluejays 48-23 to take home first place, while the Northwest Vikings defeated the Class C No. 3 rated Central City Bison 46-35 in the third place match.

The fifth place match went to Ogallala over Lewis Central by the final score of 36-33.

7th Place match

The Dukes opened with a win at 170 pounds as sophomore Seth Erickson, who went 4-1 on the day, defeated Noah Barton at the 52 second mark of the first period.

York’s lead was short-lived as the Dukes were open at 182, 195 and 220. Eudora had an 18-6 lead heading to the 285 pound match.