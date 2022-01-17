Duke matmen scuffed up at Northwest Duals

GRAND ISLAND – Going into the seventh place match at the Northwest Duals on Saturday the York Dukes had posted just eight actual mat wins in four dual matchups.
York was missing some key components on Saturday as they had four to six open weight classes in each dual.
In the matchup with Eudora High School from Kansas, the Dukes posted six wins, came away with the 48-36 team victory, finished the day with a 1-4 record and seventh place finish overall.
The Class B No. 2 Hastings Tigers defeated the Pierce Bluejays 48-23 to take home first place, while the Northwest Vikings defeated the Class C No. 3 rated Central City Bison 46-35 in the third place match.
The fifth place match went to Ogallala over Lewis Central by the final score of 36-33.
7th Place match
The Dukes opened with a win at 170 pounds as sophomore Seth Erickson, who went 4-1 on the day, defeated Noah Barton at the 52 second mark of the first period.
York’s lead was short-lived as the Dukes were open at 182, 195 and 220. Eudora had an 18-6 lead heading to the 285 pound match.
York’s Damien Tesarek started a 36-0 run by the Dukes as he pinned Kevin Whitten at 0:59 of the first. Eudora was open at 106 and 113 as York went on top 24-18.
At 120 pounds, Hudson Holoch got the first period pin over Timothy Brantley (0:54) and Kohen Dye at 126 defeated Noah Van Foeken in 1:36.
York’s run of 36 points continued as Emmett Hoffman was a winner by pin over Landon Jayne.
The final York win went to 145 pounder Brooks Loosvelt who pinned Aaron Brown in 5:00.
On the day other than Erickson’s 4-1 mark, Isaac Ciro went 3-2 at 113, Kohen Dye also went 3-2 as did Emmett Hoffman at 126 and 132 respectively.
The Dukes also got a 3-2 record from freshman Brooks Loosvelt at 145 pounds.
In the loss to Pierce all 12 Duke points came from open weight classes by the Bluejays. The Bluejays prevailed in a 69-12 win.
Erickson and Hoffman picked up the only actual wins on the mat against Northwest in the 58-16 loss and in the Lewis Central loss of 43-21, wins came from Erickson and Loosvelt. The rest of the Dukes scoring came via open weights by Lewis Central.
Erickson, Tesarek, Holoch, Hoffman and Loosvelt earned their points against Ogallala on the mat with wins.
The Dukes will host a Central Conference triangular on Thursday as both Adams Central and Aurora will be in York. The start time for the triangular has been moved up to 4:30 p.m.