Duke grapplers win Southern Valley wrestling invite

SOUTHERN – A total of 21 teams were in action on Friday at the Southern Valley invite.

The York Dukes came away with the team title. They edged the hosts 122 to 114 with Hitchcock County coming away with third place and scoring103 points.

Rounding out the top five were Chase County with 98 and Red Cloud/Blue Hill at 94.

The Dukes had three champions as Emmitt Dirks won the 126-pound championship with an 8-0 major decision over Carter Auten of Red Cloud/Blue Hill to improve to 8-2.

York also won the 160 pound bracket as Brooks Loosvelt improved to 8-2 with a 4-3 decision over Bryan Van Houten Bagby of Sedgewick County/Fleming from Kansas.

The final title win came at 182 pounds where Seth Erickson (4-0) defeated Kalyn Gaston of Hitchcock County in the championship match 6-5.

Other medalists for the Dukes were Aidan Kadavy (7-2), fourth at 106, and Hudson Holoch (7-3) who took second at 138, losing in the finals to Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl 9-1.

“Proud of the team to win the tournament without our full team and some younger guys stepping up to varsity. Aidan Kadavy performed well in his first varsity competition and finished with a 2-2 record and fourth place finish. Emmitt Dirks had a solid day going 4-0 and finishing (in) first place,” said York head coach Ryan Johnson. “Hudson Holoch finished with a second place finish and a record of 3-1. Brooks Loosvelt wrestled really well and got his first tournament championship with a 4-0 record. Seth Erickson kicked off his season with a 4-0 start and a championship at 182.The team keeps showing improvement in the areas that we are focusing on and we hope to continue to improve throughout the whole season. We as a coaching staff are proud of the effort and attitude of our kids and look forward to competing this week twice.”

In the girls portion of the invite, 12 teams competed with Norton Community of Kansas the team champion with 115 points, second was Atwood Rawlins County with 59, Franklin was third with 51, fourth went to Bayard with 44 and York took fifth with 33 points.

At 190 pounds, Annsley Vernon was better than the rest of the field as she spent a total of two minutes and 10 seconds on the mat with three wins. In the championship she pinned Isabelle Maag of Bayard in 50 seconds.

Other medal winners were Adalynn Vrba at 110 pounds with a fourth place finish and Arianna Schutt also finished fourth at 115 pounds.

“Our girls performed very well at the Southern Valley Invite on Friday. We didn't have a lot of numbers for this meet due to illness, injury, and State One Act but the girls that went did some great things. Annsley Vernon really wrestled well on Friday, going 3-0 to win her bracket. She's undersized for the weight class but went out and dominated,” commented girls head coach Chad Mattox. “She is progressing and continues to improve each week. Arianna Schutt also did some great things, getting her first wins on the season. It was really fun to be there as she's been working hard in practice and things are starting to click for her.”

The Dukes will host Fillmore Central and Boone Central Newman Grove in both girls and boys triangular action.