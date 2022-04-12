Duke golfers second in their own gusty invite

YORK – From the time the first group teed off at 9 a.m. at the York Country Club until the final group came to the clubhouse late afternoon on Tuesday, the winds were a huge topic and factor in the final scoring and the team championship at the York Invite.

Once the sun came out around 11:15 a.m. Mother Nature cranked up the winds and they continued to get stronger throughout the afternoon.

The York Invite had originally been scheduled for Thursday, April 14, but much colder temperatures were forecasted for later in the week and the decision to move the invite to Tuesday was made.

Along with the winds were unseasonably high temperatures as the mercury approached 90 degrees.

The Norris Titans swept four of the top five spots, but the individual championship went to York JV Emmanuel Jensen who missed the early part of the season with an injury. Jensen fired a seven-over 77 which was two strokes better than Norris’ Logan Thuber who carded a 79.

The Titans turned in a team total of 315 to the Dukes’ 336. Third place went to the York JV with a 348, fourth was Crete with a 353 and rounding out the top five team scoring was Beatrice with a 355.

Norris medaled all five players while the Dukes had Marley Jensen in eighth place with an 84. Taking ninth was Ryan Seevers with an 86 and Elijah Jensen also medaled for the York varsity as he fired an 87 and finished in 11th place.

The York JV got a second medalist when Marshall McCarthy finished in 12th position with a score of 87 as well.

Joel Jensen rounded out the York varsity scoring with an 18th place effort and an 89. York’s fifth golfer was Drew Hammer and he finished with a 97 for 33rd place.

The rest of the York JV included Riley Clark with a 96, Caleb Sahling with a 98 and Cole Montgomery with a 103.

"It was the most brutal wind that we've played in for years. On the second nine it was a steady 40 mph, at least a seven-shot wind,” explained York head coach Dan Malleck. “The 77 that Emmanuel shot was unreal considering the conditions and that he hadn't hit a golf shot this year until this weekend due to a broken wrist. We had some other guys show some great fight including Marley who shot a 41 on the back-nine when the wind was at its highest peak.”

Malleck said it was a strong display of the depth the Dukes have on this team.

“The JVs finishing third shows the incredible depth that we have right now and I was very proud of the effort of those guys,” Malleck stated.

York will send the varsity on the roadnext Tuesday for the McCook Invite at Heritage Hills. The junior varsity will be headed to Elks Country Club in Columbus for the Scotus Invite. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus is still recovering from the floods of 2019 and it was moved to Tuesday so Elks could accommodate the teams.

Team scoring-1.Norris 315, 2.York 336, 3.York JV 348, 4.Crete 353, 5.Beatrice 355, 6.GICC 358, 7.Bennington 360, 8.Pius X 365, 9.Scotus 380, 10.Seward 387, 11.Norfolk 391, 12.Lincoln Southwest 392, 13.Adams Central 398, 14.York Reserves 405, 15.Aurora 407, 16.Fairbury 409