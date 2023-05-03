LINCOLN – The York boys golf team continued a busy week with its second tournament in as many days, as the Dukes returned to Lincoln on Tuesday for the Lincoln Southwest invite at Pioneers Golf Course.

York turned in a solid outing on the links, firing a team score of 306 to finish in a tie for fourth with Omaha Westside and Pius X. Lincoln East brought home the team title with a 296 and Millard West finished three strokes back in second place. Kearney posted a 303 and placed third.

Emmanuel Jensen paced the Dukes, as the junior fired an even-par 71 to place second in the individual standings, one shot behind gold medalist Ben Lemke of Lincoln East. Jensen played the front nine in 38 strokes but came in with a 33 on the back nine to enter the clubhouse at even par.

Behind him, Jaxson Hinze carded a 41 on the front nine and a 36 on the second as he finished with an 18-hole round of 77, while Ryan Seevers fired consecutive nines of 39 to enter the clubhouse with a 78.

Elijah Jensen shot 41 and 39 on his two nines to finish with an 80, and Marshall McCarthy rounded out the Dukes’ team scoring with a 44-39 for an 83.

“Today was a big improvement over how we've been playing recently. A number of the guys had it going in the middle of the round but lost some shots late,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Emmanuel had a really nice 2-under 33 on his back side to shoot even on the day and claim the silver medal. The field had several D1 college recruits and for him to beat almost all of them is impressive stuff."

The Dukes will tee it up for the third time this week on Friday morning, when they hit the road to compete against the Central Conference field at Lakeside Country Club in Lexington.