Duke girls wrestling improves to 2-2 in duals with 42-24 win over Fillmore Central

YORK – After a double forfeit at 135 pounds, the York Duke girls wrestling team won the next two matches and never trailed in the 42-24 home win over the Panthers.

York had earlier taken on the Boone Central girls and dropped a 48-30 decision to the Cardinals.

At 140 pounds senior Addison Cotton needed just 38 seconds to take down Fillmore Central’s Kenzie Joy and put the Dukes on top 6-0 with the pin.

That was followed by a FC open weight that moved the York lead to 12-0 before Panther junior Addison Wolf defeated York’s Mia Morales in 49 seconds to cut the lead in half.

Another open weight for the Panthers added six more points at 170 and at 190 pounds, Duke freshman Avery Albers pinned Trista Adams in the first period.

The lead continued to mount as senior Annsley Vernon pinned Gracie Lemke at 1:36 in the 235 bracket and the Dukes lead was 30-6.

The Panthers picked up six points with an open weight for York at 100 and a double forfeit at 105 set up a match between York’s Adalynn Vrba and Panther Sarah Turner. Turner would make the score 30-18 with a pin at the 1:09 mark.

The two teams didn’t match up again as York added 12 points with wins by forfeit at 115 and 125 and the Panthers benefitted from a York open weight at 120.

Both teams were open at 130 pounds.

“I thought the girls wrestled well last night. Our first dual against Boone Central we didn't match up too well against them in certain places but we competed well. I was impressed with Avery Albers in her match. She continually gets better each week,” commented coach Chad Mattox. “In our second dual against Fillmore Central we were able to have some of our more experienced girls get some mat time in and they performed well. Addison Cotton, Annsley Vernon and Avery Albers all went out and got big wins for us. Those three are really carrying our team right now and I'm excited to see how they progress throughout the season.”

Boone Central 36, Fillmore Central 30

The Boone Central Cardinals earned 30 of their 36 points with forfeits by the Panthers.

At 120 pounds, Fillmore Central’s JoLee Gewecke pinned the Cardinals’ Kaylee Miller in 1:13 to put the Panthers on top 30-24.

But Fillmore Central had no more wrestlers left to compete and the Cardinals picked up 12 points at 125 and 130 with the Panthers being open to secure the win.

Fillmore Central scored back-to-back wins at 100 and 105 pounds. Sophomore Angelina Schademann picked up a 3-1 win over BC’s Ashlynn Guthard and Turner earned the sudden victory over Cadence Wood 4-2.

FC scored 18 of their 30 points by forfeits

York, Fillmore Central and High Plains were all scheduled to be in Wahoo on Friday for the Warrior invite.