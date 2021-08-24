Duke girls win Waverly golf quad

LINCOLN - The York girls opened the 2021 golf season Monday playing Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln during the Waverly Quad.

Crooked Creek is not a familiar track for the Dukes who have not played the course for several years.

York senior Piper Fernau got her season underway on a high note as she was the championship medalist with a round of 46. Norris’ Lexi Jantzen had the second best score with a 47.

The Dukes as a team edged the Norris Titans 205-208, with the host Waverly Vikings taking third with a score of 222. Tri County also competed, but did not post a team score with only two golfers.

“Crooked Creek has some challenging holes and we haven't been there for several years,” said York coach Josh Miller. “I think the girls struggled on a couple holes because they weren't sure where to position themselves. Piper had a nice start to the season stringing together some pars in the middle of her round. Regin (Dunham) had a few poor drives early in the round, but she was able to figure that part of her game out and post a 50.”

Following Dunham was Alyssa Alt, a junior with a 54. Tatum Holthus, a sophomore, finished her nine holes with a score of 55 and Kadence Foreman finished with a 60. Foreman is one of two seniors.