Duke girls upended by Northwest in league soccer tourney

GRAND ISLAND- The York Duke defense was up to the task in the first half, and went to intermission scoreless with the Northwest Vikings.

The Central Conference soccer tourney first-round game took a turn against York in the second half when the Vikings scored 11 minutes in and went on to post the 3-0 win.

York’s defense was stellar through the first 51 minutes as they held the Vikings at every turn and mounted a few offensive charges at the Northwest keeper.

With a little over 10-minutes gone in the second half, York stopped a deep drive into the Duke zone, but in doing so gave the Vikings one of their four corner kicks.

The ball was sent into the middle of the box where several players kicked it around. Northwest was finally able to capitalize for the 1-0 lead with 29:32 showing on the clock. The goal was credited to Jessica Francis.

York head coach Andrew Gowins said the girls played hard right to the end and never gave up, but “I think we let that goal get into our heads a little bit. And their second goal was just a great shot with really no angle at all. When you struggle on offense and you get down, sometimes thoughts get into our heads, because we have really struggled to score this year”