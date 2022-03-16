Duke girls turn in a memorable hoop season

YORK – The York Dukes girls basketball team entered the season fresh off an appearance in the Class B state semifinals in 2021, but they needed to find some way to replace the 15.7 points per game from graduated leading scorer Maddie Portwine.

York never found a go-to scorer this season, but the Dukes found enough balance in the offensive attack to book a return trip to state as four players averaged between 7.9 and 9.2 points per game.

“We had a great year. Winning a district title, winning over 20 games and competing at Pinnacle Bank Arena were certainly highlights,” head coach Matt Kern said. “Our girls certainly battled through some adversity, sickness, and injuries to come together throughout the year. As we look back, we will certainly consider this team one of the top teams in York High School history. I'm really proud of the girls for all of their accomplishments.”

The Dukes won their first seven games before falling to Hastings St. Cecilia 48-32 in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. York then dropped two games against Kearney and Norris in the span of 10 days in the middle of January but rattled off a four-game losing streak until a loss to Northwest in the Central Conference title game on Jan. 29.

After the loss to Northwest, Kern made some tweaks to the offense. The changes paid off, as the Dukes didn’t lose again for over a month. York won its final three regular-season games, swept Seward and Beatrice in subdistricts and avenged the previous loss to Northwest with a 33-28 win in the district final thanks to a stellar defensive outing.

However, the offensive inconsistency that plagued York earlier in the season reared its head at the worst possible time, as the Dukes shot just 8 of 45 (18%) from the floor in the state opener against Norris.

The defense played fairly well and held Norris to a respectable 36% shooting from the floor, but it didn’t matter because York simply could not hit enough shots in a 43-22 loss.

“We averaged 45.6 points per game this year and our scoring average over the last 16 seasons is 46 points per game,” Kern said. “We certainly want to make our offense above the average over that time for next year. We will continue to work on developing offensive skills and shooting over the off-season and looking at all potential offenses that best fit the girls we have returning.”

Despite the disappointing end to the season, York did a lot of things well this winter. The Dukes matched the 21-win campaign from 2020-21, tied for the fourth-highest win total since 2007-08. Additionally, all four losses came away from home; York went a perfect 13-0 at the Duke Dome to complete the program’s first undefeated home campaign since 1979.

“We love playing at the Duke Dome,” Kern said. “We have one of the best gyms in the state. We also have outstanding support from our community, parents, students and fans. We don't lose many games at home in most seasons, but to be undefeated this year is something I will always remember about this team.”

Anna Briggs proved to be a reliable presence in the paint for York this season, as the junior led the Dukes in scoring and blocked shots and finished second in rebounding. She averaged 9.2 points a night to go with 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.

Senior Masa Scheierman teamed with Briggs to form a suffocating defensive duo down low, as the pair combined for 131 blocks (80 for Briggs, 51 for Scheierman). The senior also notched eight boards and eight points a game, leading the team in the former category.

Both players were also York’s most efficient offensive weapons. Scheierman knocked down 82 of 168 shots for a .488 shooting percentage, while Briggs finished the year 114 of 247 from the floor (.462).

Destiny Shepherd racked up 8.8 points per game on a .345 shooting percentage and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer. When the senior wasn’t scoring, she facilitated the offense as she dished out a team-high 3.4 assists a night. Shepherd also notched 1.7 steals per game.

Mattie Pohl added 7.9 points a night and shot 35.3% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, but the senior proved to be the Dukes’ most reliable option at the charity stripe. Pohl drilled 43 of 56 foul shots for a .768 free-throw percentage, tops on the team and the second-best mark among all area players.

Pohl also made her presence felt on the other end of the court, leading the team with 1.8 steals a game and grabbing 4.7 boards a night, the third-best figure on the team.

Kiersten Portwine only netted six points per game, but the sophomore was York’s most dangerous shooter from deep. She buried 41 treys on 112 attempts for an area-best .366 shooting percentage from downtown.

Shepherd, Pohl and Scheierman were the Dukes’ only seniors, but the trio left their mark on the program.

“Our senior class was very strong,” Kern said. “They have all been great contributors since they were freshmen. It is always a challenge to replace the experience of senior players. We have a large junior class that will look to make their own mark on the program as seniors next season.”

With three-fifths of the starting lineup graduating, there will be some uncertainty surrounding the program in the offseason. However, Kern said there’s several underclassmen who could grow into key contributors next winter provided they put in the work during the offseason.

The program is on a roll, as this year’s state berth was the Dukes’ second in a row and the 13th all-time appearance. Seven of those berths have come since 2014.

“I want to thank all of the stakeholders of York Duke girls basketball,” Kern said. “It takes an entire community to have continued success in Class B girls basketball. Special thanks to our players, parents, coaches, admins, teachers, support staff, and students. Thanks to all of our fans, volunteers, and donors. Special thanks to my family for always being so supportive. It really was a great season.”