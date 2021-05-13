Duke girls tune up for state tennis at Waverly

WAVERLY – The Dukes, definitely including freshman Ellie Peterson at first singles, had a good day Thursday.

Coach Josh Miller’s ladies finished third at the Waverly Invite, a “very competitive tournament” by his account.

“Of the six invites we have played in,” he reports, “this one definitely had the strongest field.”

The Dukes posted an overall record of 11-5 on the day with three or four groups going 3-1.

Miller said Peterson “capped the day with a statement win over Lincoln Christian to finish third.”

Peterson downed Alyssa Gove of Christian for a big momentum win going into next week’s state tournament, Thursday and Friday at the Woods Tennis Center at Woods Park in Lincoln.

“Natalie (Rockenbach) and Erin (Case) had a rematch with Columbus” at No. 1 singles, “and ended up defeating them after a nice comeback.”

At second doubles, he said, “Addison (Legg) and Meaghan (Rowe) steamrolled into the championship match but couldn't solve the puzzle against Columbus.”

“Hallie (Newman at No. 2 singles) finished the day 2-2 and remained on track to finish with a record above .500.