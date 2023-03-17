SEWARD – On the opening day of the spring sports season, the York girls hit the track and found some success at the Bulldog Challenge hosted by Concordia University, netting 36 points and a sixth-place finish at the year’s first meet.

Kassidy Stuckey, the reigning state champ in both the 1600 and 3200, dueled Milford stalwart Lilly Kenning to the wire in the 1600 on Thursday. Both girls broke the meet record with their performance, but when the dust settled Kenning had crossed the tape in 5:13.28 to edge Stuckey (5:13.62) by a hair for gold.

Stuckey also ran for the Dukes’ 4x400 relay, which clocked in at 4:29.79 and took silver. The other three members of the York quartet included sophomore Lainey Portwine and freshmen Katlyn Krausnick and Addison Pinneo.

Sophomore Chloe Koch added a third runner-up finish for York in the pole vault. Both Koch and Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman cleared 9-6 and could not get over the bar at 10-0, but Lierman had fewer total misses and took first. Morgan Driewer narrowly missed out on a top-6 spot, as the senior cleared 8-6 and placed seventh.

In the shot put, returning state qualifier Addison Cotton began her senior campaign on a positive note with a bronze medal performance, hurling a 35-07¼. Fellow senior Kelly Erwin placed seventh with a toss of 34-2 and just missed out on scoring.

The Dukes’ 4x800 team of Cailey Faust, Emory Conrad, Ryleigh Wright and Emma Snider added four more points with a fourth-place finish, clocking in at 11:07.50.

Lauren Hills rounded out the scoring for York with two points in the 200, where the junior crossed the tape in 29.04 seconds to take fifth. Additionally, Krausnick qualified for the finals in the 60-meter hurdles but finished one spot short of scoring as she ran seventh with a time of 10.68 seconds.

Aurora racked up 78 points to win the team title, while Seward finished second with 55 and Fairbury third with 52. West Point-Beemer and Blair rounded out the top five with 43 and 38 points, respectively.

Team scores

1. Aurora (AUR) 78, 2. Seward (SEW) 55, 3. Fairbury (FAIR) 52, 4. West Point-Beemer (WPB) 43, 5. Blair (BLA) 38, 6. York 36, 7. Milford (MIL) 33, 8. Adams Central (AC) 27, 9. Omaha Concordia (OC) 24, 10. Lexington (LEX) 17, 11. Ashland-Greenwood (AG) 12, 12. Fort Calhoun (FC) 9, 13. Buena Vista (BV) 8, 14. Wahoo (WAH) 2.

Event winners and York athletes who placed

60-meter dash – 1. Reese Beemer, BLA, 8.00

60-meter hurdles – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 9.71

200 – 1. Madelyn Brown, AUR, 27.87; 5. Lauren Hills, YORK, 29.04

400 – 1. Mia Hunke, WPB, 1:03.21

800 – 1. Sam Starr, FAIR, 2:31.07

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:13.28 (meet record); 2. Kassidy Stuckey, YORK, 5:13.62 (meet record)

3200 – 1. Tessa Greisen, SEW, 12:31.21

4x400 – 1. Aurora (Eva Fahrnbruch, Addison Fahrnbruch, Jordyn Slagle, Kendal Wineteer), 4:26.84; 2. York (Katlyn Krausnick, Lainey Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey, Addison Pinneo), 4:29.79

4x800 – 1. Milford (Kaitlin Kontor, Kylie Jakub, Delaney Carraher, Lilly Kenning), 10:39.15; 4. York (Cailey Faust, Ryleigh Wright, Emma Snider, Emory Conrad), 11:07.50

High Jump – 1. Kelsey Miller, SEW, 5-2 (meet record)

Long Jump – 1. Hannah Robertson, FAIR, 4.86m

Triple Jump – 1. Savanna James, AUR, 33-2½

Shot Put – 1. Meg Anderson, WPB, 38-00¾; 3. Addison Cotton, York, 35-7¼

Pole Vault – 1. Mikya Lierman, FAIR, 9-6; 2. Chloe Koch, York, J9-6