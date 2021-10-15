Duke girls take second at district cross country, qualify for state

BEATRICE – York head coach Eric Rasmussen saw his talented team of Duke cross country runners make a late surge on Thursday and finish second at the B-3 District meet in Beatrice to earn a spot in the team finals on Friday in Kearney.

“It was a lot closer on the girls side than expected. Second through fifth in the team race was really close on the girls side and we were probably in fifth place as a team heading into the last mile,” said Rasmussen. “We had the advantage of having Kassidy Stuckey finishing second, significantly ahead of most teams’ top runner.”

Stuckey was the Dukes only medalist as she finished second behind Norris freshman Kendall Zavala. The York sophomore was clocked at 19:17.25, 10 seconds behind Zavala and 12 seconds ahead of third place runner Ellie Thomas of Norris who ran a 19:29.62.

Norris won the team title with a first, third, fourth and fifth place effort for 13 points, York finished with 56 and Seward was third with 61.

After Stuckey it was sophomore Emory Conrad in 16th, (just out of the medals) with a time 21:06.36, freshman Lainey Portwine was 18th with a clocking of 21:29.02 and rounding out the York scoring was Cailey Faust in 20th with a time of 21:26.59.