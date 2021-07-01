Duke girls take on all comers in summer hoops

YORK - There is no air conditioning in the York High School gym right now, but they are working on it.
The York Duke girls basketball team has been dealing with heat all summer long as they look to make another run at the Class B state title despite losing some key components to graduation.
The heat has been provided by the level of competition the Dukes have been taking on in recent team camps and summer leagues.
“We went to Lincoln Pius for a summer league and we got to play some of those Class A schools and have been to a bunch of team camps including hosting a few of ours,” said head coach Matt Kern. ““It has been a really good summer. We’ve had some injuries that we are still fighting back from, but for the most part the camps have been great.”
The summer itinerary also included a trip to Colorado, where basketball was not the main focus.
“We went to Colorado for a team building camp where we didn’t play any basketball but we just got to know each other better, talking and making sure we are on the same page for the upcoming season,” Kern said. “A lot of our open gyms in the morning we focus on individual skills; offensive skills which includes shooting, getting to the rim and just kind of doing that. The team offense like running a motion or whatever we are just letting them play right now. We will do more of that in the winter, but right now with the younger players and Anna Briggs (transfer) who is new we are just letting them play and develop their skills.”
Briggs is a 6-2 junior post that Kern said will give the Dukes some length.
York hosted a 45-team camp at seven different locations on Tuesday. The Dukes didn’t have an easy day as their schedule included Class C2 defending state champion North Bend Central; Blair, the team the Dukes defeated in York for their ticket to state last February; Lincoln Lutheran whhich made the semifinals of the Class C2 State Tournament in 2020 and an up and coming Bennington team.
With the loss of their leading scorer to graduation and two seniors who were instrumental as leaders, York does have some shoes to fill, but Kern feels good about his options.
“I know it’s just summer league, but playing these good teams can only make us better. We are playing a lot of young guards and getting them some valuable experience,” Kern explained. “I feel really good about this team. We are going to battle and we are going to compete as always and I know the expectations are always to be in Lincoln in March so we feel that we are right there. We are going to miss our seniors from last year, Meghan Rowe and Maddie Portwine. Those are two great leaders for our program, but I also like the girls that we have coming back and how they have connected this summer.”