Duke girls take on all comers in summer hoops

YORK - There is no air conditioning in the York High School gym right now, but they are working on it.

The York Duke girls basketball team has been dealing with heat all summer long as they look to make another run at the Class B state title despite losing some key components to graduation.

The heat has been provided by the level of competition the Dukes have been taking on in recent team camps and summer leagues.

“We went to Lincoln Pius for a summer league and we got to play some of those Class A schools and have been to a bunch of team camps including hosting a few of ours,” said head coach Matt Kern. ““It has been a really good summer. We’ve had some injuries that we are still fighting back from, but for the most part the camps have been great.”

The summer itinerary also included a trip to Colorado, where basketball was not the main focus.