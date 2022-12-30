Duke girls take holiday tourney title

AMHERST – Give Bronco Hannah Herrick credit; she’s a “special player” by York coach Matt Kern’s own assessment and “will play somewhere in college.”

But one-star teams don’t win against Kern’s defenses.

Despite scoring 27 of Amherst’s 34 points, Herrick couldn’t tow her Broncos across the finish line in their own holiday invite. York won it Friday by 19 points, 53-34.

Herrick’s teammates appeared reluctant to even take a shot. Kern agreed, “Yeah, they might have been a little intimidated” up against a team two classes larger.

The Dukes, by contrast, presented a multi-pronged assault behind three players in double figures and six in the scoring column total.

Mia Burke led York with 15 points, to which Kiersten Portwine added 12 and Chloe Koch 10. Lauryn Haggadone netted nine. Junior Kynli Combs came off the bench and counted two and one three in the fourth. Rylyn Cast hit a 2-pointer in the third.

Burke opened scoring with a three out of the gate. Herrick answered, though, with a 2-pointer and then a trey to put Amherst up 5-3. The first period ended with the Broncos ahead 11-10 even after a three apiece by Portwine and Koch.

Early in the second, Portwine put the Dukes up two, 13-11, on a three so perfect the net didn’t know the ball was there. Another three from Burke had her squad ahead 16-11. When Koch and Portwine hit from two and three in sequence, suddenly York was on top 21-13 and clicking.

Koch, hammered on a missed three, calmly converted all three free shots at 0.8 second until halftime which ended 27-16 Dukes.

Early in the third Haggadone won a war under the Duke bucket for an offensive rebound. Her first stick-back rimmed out, but the battling senior ripped down her own miss, went back up and scored, 29-16.

At the end of the third the board read York 36-22. Hustling Haggadone plunged into the Bronco defense on the dribble, finished off the glass, drew a foul, converted the traditional three-point play and put the Dukes up 44-25.

To out-do herself, Haggadone nailed a floating hook shot that brought down the house and made her team’s lead an even 20 at 47-27.

In the final skirmishing minutes the Dukes profited by threes from first Burke, then Combs to close the curtain on their Amherst Holiday Tournament championship, 53-34.

York parlayed victory out of eight 2-pointers but hit even more field goals from three, which is to say 10. Kern’s charges were 7-12 at the line.

Aside from Herrick the Broncos got just two free throws, one two and a single 3-pointer from the rest of their roster.

“The girls sure battled,” complimented Kern in his post-game remarks. “Those were four great teams” in a tourney that included Hastings St. Cecilia and Kearney Catholic, both historically powerhouses.

“It was fun to see us shooting so well this weekend,” he added, and also credited the defense to perform well against Herrick.

York will play a boy/girl twin-bill at Schuyler on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Quarter scores:

York (7-1) 10 17 9 17 – 53

Amherst (6-3) 11 5 6 12 - 34