Duke girls take down Lincoln Christian
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Tennis dual hosted in wind and chill at York

  Updated
Erin Case

Erin Case of the Dukes was a double winner Tuesday when Lincoln Christian came to York. Case won her third singles match 8-1 and joined Natalie Rockenbach for an 8-3 victory at first doubles. York dominated the dual 7-2.

 Steve Moseley/York News-Times

YORK – The Dukes of girls’ tennis took the measure of Lincoln Christian and then some, winning 7-2.

The tennis dual was hosted by York on Tuesday afternoon.

“We got off to another good start in the varsity doubles matches” that opened the dual,” said Josh Miller, veteran coach of the York girls. “That usually sets us up for success in this type of format. Ellie (Peterson) and Hallie (Newman) continue to improve as a doubles team, but I know our seniors (Erin Case, Natalie Rockenbach, Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe) were not pleased with their performance. Those four looked a little more comfortable in their singles matches and were able to control most of the points on the way to victory,” he continued. “Ellie (a freshman) played a great match against their No.1 and gave her a great battle until the end.

“Our JV team won their part of the dual by a score of 8-6,” Miller noted. “The conditions were a little tougher with a blustery north wind, but I thought the younger players took what they learned yesterday (Monday at Adams Central) and applied to their matches today. Lincoln Christian always has good depth, so it is a positive sign for our younger players to pull off that victory.”

Ellie Peterson

Ellie Peterson plays first singles for York as a freshman. She gave Lincoln Christian’s top player a terrific match before falling 9-7. At third singles she and Hallie Newman won 8-2.

Peterson and Newman fell 9-7 and 8-4, respectively, at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

Case, playing in the third singles slot, won 8-1 with Rockenbach prevailing at No. 4 singles, 8-2. Legg and Rowe went 8-0 and 8-4 in that order at fifth and sixth singles.

Case and Rockenbach won 8-3 at first doubles with the second doubles tandem of Legg and Rowe winning by a score of 8-2. It was also 8-2 at third singles for Peterson and Newman.

Addison Legg

Addison Legg won this third doubles match with Duke teammate Meaghan Rowe, 8-2. In singles Tuesday, Legg blanked her Lincoln Christian opponent 8-0.

The Dukes have only today to rest before Thursday’s invitational, the first of two large meets on York’s 2021 schedule.

