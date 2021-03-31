Duke girls take down Lincoln Christian

YORK – The Dukes of girls’ tennis took the measure of Lincoln Christian and then some, winning 7-2.

The tennis dual was hosted by York on Tuesday afternoon.

“We got off to another good start in the varsity doubles matches” that opened the dual,” said Josh Miller, veteran coach of the York girls. “That usually sets us up for success in this type of format. Ellie (Peterson) and Hallie (Newman) continue to improve as a doubles team, but I know our seniors (Erin Case, Natalie Rockenbach, Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe) were not pleased with their performance. Those four looked a little more comfortable in their singles matches and were able to control most of the points on the way to victory,” he continued. “Ellie (a freshman) played a great match against their No.1 and gave her a great battle until the end.

“Our JV team won their part of the dual by a score of 8-6,” Miller noted. “The conditions were a little tougher with a blustery north wind, but I thought the younger players took what they learned yesterday (Monday at Adams Central) and applied to their matches today. Lincoln Christian always has good depth, so it is a positive sign for our younger players to pull off that victory.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peterson and Newman fell 9-7 and 8-4, respectively, at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.