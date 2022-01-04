Duke girls take care of business against Schuyler

YORK – The Class B No. 4 York Dukes put the winless Schuyler Warriors out of their misery early during Tuesday night’s Central Conference matchup, as junior Anna Briggs buried six shots from the floor during the first eight minutes, pacing the Dukes to a 22-2 lead after one quarter in a 66-10 romp.
“I thought we did a good job taking care of business,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “We played pretty clean. It wasn’t sloppy. Sometimes you run into a situation where you don’t play at your level. We found a way to play at our level and that was the difference.”
York followed up its 22-point outburst with 17 more in the second, 16 in the third and 11 in the fourth as a running game clock entered into effect. York finished the night 29 of 70 from the floor and 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. Schuyler, meanwhile, shot just 4 of 24 from the field and 0 of 4 from deep thanks to a 32-17 Dukes edge on the glass. The Warriors also turned the ball over 33 times to just six for York.
Briggs poured in a game-high 16 points and senior Masa Scheierman added 10 as the only players in double figures, but the Dukes featured a balanced offensive attack in the blowout. Mia Burke scored eight points and buried a pair of shots from downtown, while senior Destiny Shepherd and freshman Chloe Koch each added six.
Sophomore Kynli Combs, freshman Lainey Portwine, junior Lauryn Haggadone and junior Rylyn Cast all notched four points, sophomore Kiersten Portwine added three and junior Josie Loosvelt scored one to round out the Dukes’ offensive explosion.
All told, 11 different players scored for York and nine Dukes amassed at least four points.
“I love our depth. I think our team is so deep,” Kern said. “We have a lot of great players, younger players. For them to get the opportunity to come in and show what they can do is awesome. They played well, they played hard, I liked seeing that. They played hard, made a few shots and good things happened.”
York improved to 9-1 on the season with the win, while Schuyler dropped to 0-9.