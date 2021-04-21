Duke girls sweep St. Cecilia in home tennis dual

YORK – Hastings St. Cecilia’s chances would not have been good in any scenario Tuesday against the Dukes, but when only seven players piled off the bus the Hawkettes were up against it for sure.

The Dukes swept eight of eight varsity matches and all three junior varsity encounters.

“St. Cecilia had one player that was unavailable for the match tonight, so Meaghan Rowe's match was deemed a default,” explained coach Josh Miller, “which led to the total varsity matches landing one short of nine. They only had enough JV players for one doubles match and two singles matches, but I was pleased with how Elsa (Dick), Lily (Nuss) and Mayah (Colle) handled the challenge.

“The bright spot for our varsity” said the coach, came at first and second singles where Ellie Peterson (8-0) and Hallie Newman (8-4) came up winners. “They both struggled to a victory in doubles, so it was nice to see some clean tennis in the singles matches. Our four seniors continue to give us a boost in their matches as our doubles teams are now a combined 27-3.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erin Case (8-2), Natalie Rockenbach (8-2) and Addison Legg (8-3) prevailed at third through fifth singles.

Case and Rockenbach (8-2), Legg and Rowe (8-1) and Peterson and Newman (8-4) were all unbeaten on the night in doubles play.