Duke girls stand fifth after day 1 of state golf tourney

SCOTTSBUFF – York head coach Josh Miller described the weather conditions over the first half of Monday’s opening round of the Class B State Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff as “gorgeous.”
Then things started to change and the wind conditions picked up and began to have an effect on the scores.
Meet officials have already made changes to Tuesday’s format as the conditions are expected to deteriorate as the days wears on.
“The girls will all go off at 8:30 a.m. in a shotgun start as they are trying to get the final 18 holes in without having to deal with the weather changes that are expected to move in,” said Miller. “I have never seen this done in all the years that I have been coaching. They are going to get us in early and hopefully avoid having to deal with the rain, wind and much colder conditions.”
After the first round, York is in fifth place in the team standings, just one stroke back of fourth place Northwest who has been a thorn in the side of the Dukes all season long.
Elkhorn North behind Emily and Julia Karmazin who shot a 72 and a 75 respectively to sit in first and second place leads Omaha Duchesne Academy who fired a 359 to Elkhorn North’s 335.
Third place is Scottsbluff at 362, Northwest 403 and York 404.
The Dukes were led by junior Alyssa Alt who had a 96, just one stroke off her all-time best score. She is currently tied for 18th place.
Senior Piper Fernau fired a 100 and is tied for 28th place, Regin Dunham finished with a 101 and is tied for 32nd, while York scoring was rounded out by senior Kadence Foreman who finished with a 107 and tied for 44th position.
York’s fifth score was sophomore Tatum Holthus who shot a 114 and is in a tie at 59th.
“Piper was pretty happy with her ball striking. She had a good stretch of chipping and putting but was not happy with the way she finished on the greens,” Miller said. “Kadence had one of her best rounds and Kadence, Tatum and Alyssa were all pretty happy with how they played around the green.”
“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but we will talk about that tonight with the girls and just let them know it is going to be one of those grind-it-out days and they are just going to have to be patient,” Miller added. “Our goal is always to break 400 and we came up a little short of that, but three girls right around the top 30, I’ll take that.”
The weather conditions for Tuesday call for rain and temperatures in the low 60s accompanied by strong north winds. Temperatures at tee-time will be about 45 degrees.