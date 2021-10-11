Duke girls stand fifth after day 1 of state golf tourney

The Dukes were led by junior Alyssa Alt who had a 96, just one stroke off her all-time best score. She is currently tied for 18th place.

Senior Piper Fernau fired a 100 and is tied for 28th place, Regin Dunham finished with a 101 and is tied for 32nd, while York scoring was rounded out by senior Kadence Foreman who finished with a 107 and tied for 44th position.

York’s fifth score was sophomore Tatum Holthus who shot a 114 and is in a tie at 59th.

“Piper was pretty happy with her ball striking. She had a good stretch of chipping and putting but was not happy with the way she finished on the greens,” Miller said. “Kadence had one of her best rounds and Kadence, Tatum and Alyssa were all pretty happy with how they played around the green.”

“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but we will talk about that tonight with the girls and just let them know it is going to be one of those grind-it-out days and they are just going to have to be patient,” Miller added. “Our goal is always to break 400 and we came up a little short of that, but three girls right around the top 30, I’ll take that.”