Duke girls slip past Dusters on the pitch at Holdrege

Duke girls post third win in four games with 1-0 win at Holdrege

HOLDREGE – The season started out with seven straight losses for the York girls’ soccer team.

After Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over the Dusters in Holdrege, the Dukes recorded their third win in four games to improve to 3-8 with three regular season games remaining on the schedule.

The Dukes have only scored four goals the entire season from the field, but have used a shootout and several penalty kicks to turn around their season late.

It was the same Tuesday night as the Duster defense set in deep and made it tough on the York girls to get any offense going.

After dodging a penalty kick earlier in the second half, York earned another and converted for the 1-0 lead with five minutes to play in the game.

“While we dominated possession it was difficult to score against their packed in defense,” explained York head coach Rich Saxer. “We missed a penalty kick midway through the second half but Nathaly Argueta scored with five minutes to play. This game wasn’t pretty, but it sure is nice to win two in a row and three of the last four.”

The Dukes outshot the Dusters 24-2 and Sam McDaniel recorded saves on both Holdrege shots. Freshman Lauryn Mattox led the defense with 10 steals, Argueta had six and Avalon Loven four.

York (3-8) will take on the 5-4 Conestoga Cougars on Thursday. This game was originally scheduled to be played Monday, April 11, but the Dukes had a first round conference match causing it to be rescheduled.

Details and coaches comments on the York boys 3-2 overtime win at Holdrege will be in Thursday’s sports.