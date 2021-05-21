Duke girls sixth at 2021 state tennis

“They did a good job of fighting and playing good tennis …at times their best tennis, said the coach.

“Against Skutt we were up 4-1 in the first set and on a great roll, then Skutt just flipped the whole script on us” and won the last five games in succession. That built momentum for them.

In the second set, though, the worm turned for York which won the first five games.

“That was a great sign and reminder of how good Erin and Natalie are with their rackets to lose and set then come back and rip off five games. I thought their mental approach was so good in that first match (Duchesne) was so good. It’s hard to come back mentally, not physically, but they fought back and made it a three set match, so I’m proud of that.”

Against Duchesne at No. 2 doubles, he said, “It was a similar story…back and forth. We had chances to take the lead here and there and just couldn’t break through in those critical moments. “You’re talking about a group that never played at state before.”

Legg and Rowe lost their junior season to COVID and were not on the varsity roster as sophomores.