Duke girls sixth at 2021 state tennis

YORK – Twice it came down to No. 4 seeded York vs. top-seeded Omaha Duchesne in Friday’s semifinals at state tennis.
The Dukes at first doubles, Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, drew the tournament’s fourth seed as did Addison Legg and Meghan Rowe at No. 2 doubles.
The top seeds on both those two brackets were Omaha Duchesne.
When time came to decide finalists Friday morning, both Duke/Duchesne matches were played simultaneously the width of a sidewalk apart at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
Both sets of York doubles gave the eventual state champions a run for their money before giving way. Duchesne, which also won the team championship, had all it could do to escape 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles and 6-2, 7-5 at second doubles.
In matches for third a couple hours later, Case and Rockenbach were defeated by Omaha Skutt and finished fourth.
Legg and Rowe avenged two regular-season defeats at the hands of rival Grand Island Central Catholic winning 6-4, 6-7 (7-4) 6-3 to earn third.
In the team race, excellent players across the board boosted York to sixth overall, tied for the loftiest team finish since coach Josh Miller took over the program in 2011.
Of Case and Rockenbach’s match with Duchesne, Miller said, “We were in both of those sets.” His girls, he said, “Pushed them to the limit in what was probably one of the closest matches (Duchesne) had all season, especially against a Class B team.
“They did a good job of fighting and playing good tennis …at times their best tennis, said the coach.
“Against Skutt we were up 4-1 in the first set and on a great roll, then Skutt just flipped the whole script on us” and won the last five games in succession. That built momentum for them.
In the second set, though, the worm turned for York which won the first five games.
“That was a great sign and reminder of how good Erin and Natalie are with their rackets to lose and set then come back and rip off five games. I thought their mental approach was so good in that first match (Duchesne) was so good. It’s hard to come back mentally, not physically, but they fought back and made it a three set match, so I’m proud of that.”
Against Duchesne at No. 2 doubles, he said, “It was a similar story…back and forth. We had chances to take the lead here and there and just couldn’t break through in those critical moments. “You’re talking about a group that never played at state before.”
Legg and Rowe lost their junior season to COVID and were not on the varsity roster as sophomores.
“I was very happy with their performances and again, they gave themselves chances to make it to a third set,” but Duchesne was machine-like. “I don’t think they ever double faulted in the whole match … they don’t beat themselves,” he said.
Then came the sweet taste of victory at the expense of the Crusaders from Grand Island Central Catholic. In two meetings this year GICC notched two victories. Friday with third at state on the line the Dukes elbowed their way through to earn the ‘W’.
“That was a big challenge to try to beat them,” said Miller. “We won that first set, then lost by tiebreaker in that second set. We had to dig out of some holes, but for two girls who really haven’t been in that setting it was really impressive.”
Miller said Legg and Rowe, “have improved so much. If you had told me three months ago they were going to be third at state, I wouldn’t have believed you.”
The pair has but five losses on the year; three to Class A Columbus and the two to GICC.
This year’s varsity squad was special in several ways, as Miller was quick to point out.
“Erin and Natalie have the best win record in my time” with 36 victories, he said. “Meaghan and Addison had 35” for the second best win total since 2011.
“I don’t have enough records to confirm it, but it might be the best (individual totals) in (Duke) history,” he said.
Sixth at state is tied for best-ever with his 2017 Dukes. This year’s six varsity players won 118 matches in all.
“That’s gotta be close to the top, too. Doubles alone won 71 matches together. That’s unheard of for us.”
What do the kids have to say about their season?
Freshman Ellie Peterson, the Duke at first singles the year long, said “Going into the first match” of her first state tourney “I was a little nervous.” In the second match, however, “Not as much,” she answered.
It helped that the girls on the team were nice to her, supportive and helpful, a true asset to a freshman playing in her school’s top singles spot.
It paid off for York when Peterson notched 24 wins this season, the most for a freshman and also for a Duke at No. 1 singles in Miller’s tenure.
Hallie Newman at second singles said in the first round, “I was really excited to play in my first state tournament” and “I played well” in winning her first match Thursday. “I was more nervous in the second round” against “a girl I hadn’t played before and who was rated higher.”
Speaking after their loss in the semis, Rowe and Legg said it was a simple matter rallying with one more left to go in the match for third.
“Once we got adjusted in the second set we played better … with more confidence,” against Duchesne, said Rowe.
“They were scrappy” and “quick” said Legg of their semifinal opponent. “They played different that we’re used to.”
For their part, Rockenbach said she and Case “made a good run at them” in their own semifinal, doing a good job of “setting each other up at the net.”
How did Case feel with just one more match to play in her high school career?
She thought a moment, smiled and admitted, “I’d come back and play another four years.”
Miller summed up this group, saying they are, “Great kids. Great competitors. They’re coachable, unselfish, good leaders in the school, good students. They have done so much for us. They had to step up last year trying to keep everybody motivated” during a lost season. “For them to live through that then come back and put the work in that they did … this a group I won’t forget.