Duke girls set single-game threes record, bury Crete 54-26

CRETE – It’s true in basketball that teams will often live or die by the 3-pointer as more and more players adopt the “shooters shoot” mentality. On Friday night at Crete, York thrived behind the arc, shooting themselves into the record books.

York’s sharpshooters were on target for four quarters, uncorking dart after dart at the rim. Their missiles landed bullseyes more often than not, as the Dukes set the program’s single-game record for made threes with 13 as the visitors buried the Cardinals 54-26 in Central Conference action.

“I thought we came out with great intensity. Again, the defensive effort is what sets the standard, but when you start hitting shots like the way we did it really provides a lot of energy,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “The atmosphere and energy tonight was really good. I’m real proud of the girls’ effort. We set a school record with 13 threes tonight. It’s a cool record.”

The Dukes’ previous single-game best was 12 buckets from downtown, a feat achieved twice: first on Dec. 28, 2013 against Plattsmouth and then again on Jan. 20, 2017 in a matchup with Fairbury.

Friday night, York tied that mark on a Lainey Portwine trey with 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and then eclipsed it when Cynley Wilkinson connected from downtown with 1:04 left in the ballgame. The Dukes shot a blistering 13 of 28 (46%) from long range for the game, more than enough to offset a pedestrian 6 for 20 night from inside the arc.

“I thought it was an awesome game, just a shooting game for everyone,” senior Lauryn Haggadone said after the game. “We all made shots, which is great, we celebrated each other and we did everything we needed to do tonight.”

Mia Burke started the 3-point bonanza with a pair of triples in the first eight minutes, while Kiersten Portwine had one trey as York opened up a 12-7 lead early. In the second quarter, Haggadone canned one from downtown with 6:08 left until halftime as part of a 9-0 York run to open up some breathing room.

Burke knocked down her third triple of the game with 2:27 remaining in the first half and Kiersten Portwine splashed down from long range just before the halftime horn as York finished 6 of 16 on 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes.

The second half started with a bang as Burke found nothing but net for her fourth 3-ball of the night 44 seconds into the third quarter. After that, Haggadone took over the game. The senior swished in a trio of 3-pointers and netted 11 total points in the stanza as York opened up a 43-20 lead with eight minutes remaining.

In the fourth quarter, the Portwine sisters each connected once from downtown, as did Wilkinson. The Dukes fired a blistering 7 of 12 from three in the second half and made almost half of their total attempts for the ballgame.

As a team, York shot 19 of 48 (39.6%) from the floor overall. They also won the turnover battle 24-10 to offset a slim disadvantage on the glass. With Rylyn Cast battling foul trouble for most of the night, Haggadone’s presence down low loomed large as Crete only managed a slight 25-23 edge in rebounding.

“The biggest thing is we know we’re undersized but by gosh, we play so hard and with great heart. I know Lauryn is such a physical, strong player who’s willing to sell out on the defensive side,” Kern said. “When you have players like that that can do that, it makes it a lot easier for us to play our defensive game. She did a great job battling.”

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Haggadone netted five points in the second stanza and singlehandedly outscored Crete 11-8 in the third. The senior buried four treys and led all scorers with 16 points.

“You know, it’s easy to get down on yourself when you’re not making shots, but in the locker room at halftime I told myself I can make shots,” she said. “We’re all capable of making shots, and I went out there and did it.”

Burke finished right behind her, knocking down four threes of her own as the senior finished with 14 points. Kiersten Portwine added nine as the third Duke to make at least three 3-pointers, Lainey Portwine tallied six and Chloe Koch notched four.

Wilkinson recorded her only points on the record-breaking three, while Cast and Kynli Combs rounded out the scoring with one point apiece.

Defensively, York limited Crete to just 8 of 28 shooting, including 2 of 8 from three. The Dukes’ foul troubles put the Cardinals in the bonus with 2:06 left in the third quarter, but the Cardinals just could not capitalize. The hosts went just 6 of 12 at the foul line in the second half and 8 of 18 at the line for the game.

Mack Steuer buried both Crete threes and led the hosts with nine points, while Sierra Crist notched seven and Marin Rasgorshek added six.

York won its fifth consecutive game to move to 10-1. The Dukes return to the hardwood Tuesday night when the Norris Titans come to town. The matchup marks York’s first game in the Duke Dome since Dec. 16 against Aurora.

“We’ve been playing a lot of road games lately, so to be on the road the last six games I think has been great for us to develop that toughness,” Kern said. “When you go on the road you’ve got to bring your own atmosphere and you’ve got to play tough around a tough crowd in an uncomfortable setting, but we play so well together. The girls love each other and it’s fun to watch them when they’re getting after it.”