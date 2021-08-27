Duke girls second at Seward Golf Invitational

SEWARD – The York Dukes matched their 2020 performance and 2018 effort at the Seward Invite with a second place finish on Friday.

In 2019, York came in third behind Aurora and Elkhorn South.

After Monday’s win at the Waverly Quad at Crooked Creek, head coach Josh Miller said the team had to become stronger mentally and on Friday he saw signs of that.

“After Monday, we really hammered the mental game and these girls definitely improved at that today,” Miller stated.

The morning started out on the cooler side of what was going to turn into a windy and very warm day by the time the teams would turn in the final scorecards.

“The heat and wind were a factor, but I thought we handled that well,” Miller said. “We headed over to Seward this morning with some brand new faces in the lineup so I was happy with our results today.”

Senior Piper Fernau followed up her first place finish at the Waverly Quad with an 84 on Friday and an overall finish of second in the individual race.

Also with a solid performance at the Seward Country Club was junior Regin Dunham who carded a 93 which was good for a top 10 finish.