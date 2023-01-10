Duke girls scorch the nets in 49-44 win at GICC

GRAND ISLAND – If the old adage says “when it rains it pours,” the York Dukes made a big splash on the hardwood at Central Catholic High School on Tuesday night.

Four different girls buried a 3-pointer in the first quarter to set the tone early, as York opened 4 of 7 from downtown and never really cooled off, burying 10 of 21 treys for the game to topple the Crusaders 49-44.

“I think that was an exception game between two very good teams. The tempo, the energy and the battle in the teams, I hope the fans enjoyed it because that was a fun game to be a part of,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “When you hit them early it provides a spark of energy all game. You get a little lead, you get some confidence and you just want to keep shooting. When you hit a couple it gets contagious, and it was a lot of girls doing it, not just one or two. A lot of girls hitting shots, that’s fun to watch when it’s going.”

Kiersten Portwine, Lauryn Haggadone and Chloe Koch were all on target from long range, drilling three 3-balls apiece to pace the York effort from outside.

The Dukes needed every last bit of the efficiency from deep because GICC shot 50% (11 of 22) from the floor in the second half and got 16 points apiece from Lucy Ghaifan and Avery O’Boyle, who finished tied for the game high.

One area of concern coming into the night was the Crusaders’ noted size advantage inside. The presence of Ghaifan and others in the middle made it difficult for the Dukes to establish a huge presence down low. York attempted just 12 shots from inside the arc all game, making five of them.

“They’re pretty big so it’s hard to get in there and get bunny ones,” Kern said. “With their size we always emphasize the drive and kick. Most of the shots we hit were off of a real clean kick-out pass, and that was kind of a point of emphasis going in.”

York raced out to a 12-8 lead behind first-quarter 3-balls from four different players – Portwine, Haggadone, Koch and Cynley Wilkinson. After GICC cut it to a one-point game at 16-15 with 1:30 remaining in the half, Portwine went inside and knocked down York’s first two-pointer of the game before converting the and-one.

Kynli Combs added another bucket inside in the final 35 seconds of the half, but O’Doyle knocked down a shot at the halftime horn to make it a four-point game at the break.

GICC again got to within one point at 21-20 on a 3-pointer with 6:08 remaining in the stanza, but Haggadone and Koch answered with back-to-back treys to push the lead right back to seven. Portwine added a pair of threes later in the quarter as York carried a 36-28 lead into the final period.

Rylyn Cast opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a layup and Haggadone canned a 3-ball 30 seconds later, the Dukes 10th of the game as they took a 41-28 lead.

York led 43-30 with 5:26 to go, but Ghaifan scored six straight points to spark a 9-0 run and get the Crusaders within four. However, Cast broke the Dukes’ drought with a basket with 2:12 left and the visitors did just enough at the line down the stretch to improve to 9-1 with a 49-44 win.

GICC shot 11 of 22 from the floor in the second half and 41% (18 of 44) for the game, but the Crusaders went just 5 of 19 from deep and couldn’t keep pace with the Dukes’ sizzling shooting performance.

York went 8 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc over the final 16 minutes; for the game, the Dukes shot 15 of 33 (45.4%) and 10 of 21 (47.6%), respectively.

Portwine paced the visitors with 15 points, while Cast scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Haggadone joined them in double figures with 10. Koch finished with nine, Wilkinson added three and Combs rounded out the scoring with two.

Of the Dukes’ 10 3-pointers, Portwine, Haggadone and Koch buried three apiece and Wilkinson had the 10th.

“When we’re making those shots we’re going to keep shooting them. Sometimes if they aren’t going our way some of us tend to stop shooting, but everyone was making them so everyone kept shooting,” Portwine said after the game. “We altogether had a great shooting game and I trusted everyone to shoot the ball today, so that was awesome.”

Just as importantly as the hot shooting, York held its own on the glass despite the disadvantage in size, as GICC held a slim 27-23 edge on the boards. Much of that was due to the effort of Cast, who pulled down a couple key offensive boards down the stretch and played solid defense inside all night long.

“Rebounding is huge, and I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up Rylyn Cast’s name just on the defensive effort she had on the Ghaifan girl, who’s one of the top posts in the state of Nebraska,” Kern said. I thought Rylyn had a few big baskets late, but that defense she was playing in the post was something I will remember. Those are special plays to defend a big, strong post. Lauryn Haggadone had some big stops in there. We have girls battling. They’re undersized but they play with a lot of heart, and I enjoy watching that and seeing these girls compete.”

Ghaifan and O’Boyle – who was responsible for four of five GICC triples – tied for the game high with 16 points each as the duo combined for 32 of the Crusaders’ 44 points.

No one else notched more than four for GICC, which dropped to 6-5.

“We know we’re a good defensive team so it doesn’t really worry us,” Portwine said of the Dukes' size disadvantage. “We just know we’re going to have to focus on the big post or whoever it may be and double down and help Rylyn out a little bit. Rylyn did a great job tonight, though, boxing out. We all came together and double-teamed (Ghaifan), so it was really easy to cut her down.”