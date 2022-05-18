Duke girls ready to take on Class B state tennis field

YORK – Entering this season, a cloud of uncertainty hovered over the York girls tennis team. Sophomore Ellie Peterson and senior Hallie Newman returned to anchor the top of the singles lineups, but the Dukes had to replace each of their top two doubles teams.

“With our four juniors coming in as new doubles teams we were concerned at the beginning, but once practice started we were confident in them being able to do their thing, and they’ve done a really good job of being able to adjust to what they’ve been put at,” Peterson said. “I feel like they’ve done really good adjusting to all of the new things being thrown at them, and they’ve adjusted well together as well.”

Juniors Lily Nuss, Mayah Colle, Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham filled those shoes admirably this spring, outperforming even the best-case scenario head coach Josh Miller envisioned heading into the year. Nuss and Colle closed the regular season with a 20-12 record at lead doubles ahead of this week’s state tournament, while Hallisey and Dunham posted a 23-10 mark at No. 2 doubles and earned the 10 seed in the state bracket.

Miller said part of the reason the juniors have adjusted to the varsity level so well is they have good control of the racket when they set their feet. They’re also smart and are flexible when it comes to the coaches’ game plan. However, the perhaps the biggest advantage is both halves of each doubles pairing have different strengths, meaning they complement each other well on the court.

“I would say Tina and Mayah are the kids that are running around and getting to more balls, whereas Lily and Regin are better around the net, so it’s a nice combination to have those kids in that spot,” Miller said. “I like that they bring a different thing to the team so you’re not getting beat up in one spot because your strength is over here. They have strengths in different areas, which I think really helps them.”

The growth of the junior quartet atop the doubles lineup is a large part of why the Dukes posted a 6-2-1 duals record this spring and turned in several solid outings at invites, but returning leadership and experience from Peterson and senior Hallie Newman at Nos. 1 and 2 singles also proved key.

“About halfway through the season, those two kind of kicked it into a different gear,” Miller said. “Ellie’s had some big wins in the last couple weeks against seeded players. Hallie went like 9-4 or 10-4 in the last couple weeks. She had a losing record three weeks ago, and she took a couple words of advice from us coaches and she’s turned that around and made some good progress and is hitting the ball with good confidence right now. These last two practices she’s hit the ball better than I’ve seen her hit it ever, and both of those two by themselves have won 40 matches or more in the last two seasons, so that helps us.”

Peterson finished 23-13 and earned the No. 10 seed at state a year ago, but she took another step this season. Heading into state, the sophomore has won 24 of her 32 matches this spring – a performance good enough to earn the No. 8 seed in the bracket.

Newman got off to a slow start this spring but has rounded into form over the past month, lifting her record from below .500 to 16-15 ahead of this week’s trip to Lincoln.

Peterson and Newman each got a taste of state success in 2021, winning their opening match before bowing out in the second round. That previous experience figures to come in handy as they aim to find another level and reach the medal podium this year.

“It’ll help us a lot because we know the scenery and we know how it works,” Newman said. “After last year, we both are hungry to get back out there and try for a state medal, so it really helped us getting to go last year.”

Likewise, Peterson thought last year’s state experience would pay dividends this week.

“Last year I was nervous because it was my first time ever being on a court in Lincoln at state so it was nerve-racking for me,” she said. “Once I got my first match down it was helpful, but now that I’ve done a couple and we’ve played a couple invites there, it’s been very helpful for me.”

Both players felt comfortable with where their game is at heading into Thursday’s opening round at state.

“I have a good flat ball and then I have a good sort of chip or slice, and I can work my way out of it if I calm down and breathe,” Newman said. “My weakness is working on my serve because that can be a struggle, and then just getting in my head. Sometimes I lack a lot of confidence going into it, but if I can stay out of my head I should do great.”

“My strength this year has been my serve, so I’ve been making sure that’s still good,” Peterson added. “Some of my weaknesses, just being able to do more shots than I have been last year, and staying out of my head I struggle with, so that’s something I need to focus on going into state is just playing the best I can and being okay with that.”

At lead singles, Peterson opens state action against Waverly’s Mallory Kreikemeier, an opponent Peterson’s already faced three times this spring. She picked up an 8-0 win at the Waverly dual in mid-April and defeated Kreikemeier 8-6 at the GICC Invite in early may but lost to the Waverly junior 8-3 at the York Invite on May 6.

Should Peterson win her opener, her most likely opponent is Olivia Pffeifer of Beatrice. The two have met twice this season, with Peterson earning an 8-1 win at the York Invite on the first day of April and taking an 8-6 decision at the Waverly Invite last week.

If Peterson were to win her first two matches to guarantee herself a medal, No. 1 seed Ina Satpathy will likely await in the quarterfinals. The Omaha Duchesne junior has lost just once in 25 outings this season.

Newman opens with an unfamiliar opponent in Jessica Davis of Scottsbluff, but a win would likely set up a rematch against GICC’s Brooklyn Kolbet, the 2-seed at No. 2 singles. Kolbet defeated Newman 8-2 in their only matchup during the regular season.

“I feel like sometimes getting to play somebody new that I’ve never seen or heard about is kind of a fresh start because I’m not going over everything that I did wrong in the last match,” Newman said. “It can also be helpful to play somebody I’ve already played because then I know their weaknesses and know what I can do better in the match at state.”

Colle and Nuss face a familiar foe in their first-round matchup at lead doubles in Megan Sorensen and Anna Jelenik of Norris. The two sides have squared off three times this season, with Sorensen and Jelinik earning an 8-2 win at the Hastings Invite on April 28 before Nuss and Colle took the rematch 8-6 at the York Invite.

The last time the duos took the court, Sorensen and Jelenik eked out a hard-fought 9-7 victory at the Waverly Invite.

Should Colle and Nuss win, No. 3 seed Paulina Fomicheva and Julia Gates of Elkhorn would likely await in the second round. The Antler duo picked up an 8-2 win over Nuss and Colle in York on April 1.

Hallisey and Dunham join Peterson as Dukes to earn a seed at state after securing the No. 10 seed in No. 2 doubles. The juniors make their state debut against Hershey’s Laken Wiese and Rylan Hudson. With a win, Hallisey and Dunham would likely face 7-seed Greta Hegarty and Stella Mumgaard of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Miller said some kids could benefit from facing a familiar opponent early at state after getting a confidence boost from knowing exactly what the game plan will be, but overall he felt the effect it had was minimal.

It’ll be a tall task to land on the podium as athletes must win their first two matches at state and reach the quarterfinals to guarantee a medal, but neither Newman nor Peterson shied away from lofty expectations in Lincoln this week.

“My goal for myself is to medal, and for the team one of our big goals was to have one person medal at state but we’re hoping more than that can,” Peterson said. “I’m really excited to see how this goes. We’ve all worked really hard to get up to this point and we’re hoping that a couple of us are ranked in there and we’re hoping we can do something good with that.”

Newman added that she’d like to win a medal after coming up one match shy last spring, but it wasn’t her biggest concern this week.

“My goal going in is trying my hardest and if I get up to a medal, that’ll obviously be my next-best goal,” she said. “For the team, it would be great to have some of the girls medal but if they don’t I know it’ll be okay because I know that we all went in trying our hardest and nobody’s going to come out not satisfied with how we played because we play York Duke tennis how we know how to play.”

Miller said he expected teams such as Elkhorn, Omaha Duchesne, Lincoln Christian, GICC, Bennington, McCook and Lexington to figure into the team race. With so much talent across the state, the Dukes face a tough road in Lincoln, but their head coach didn’t seem too concerned about individual outcomes this week.

“If you’re at the state tournament, at some point – whether it’s the first round or the third round – you’re going to play somebody good, and that’s what it’s about,” Miller said. “I was just talking to them about respect and honor, and that’s all I want them to do is go out, work hard, respect their opponent, honor the game of tennis, win as many matches as you can, be a York Duke and everything else will take care of itself.”