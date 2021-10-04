 Skip to main content
Duke girls qualify en masse for state gold
Duke girls qualify en masse for state gold

  • Updated
YORK – Led by a trio of top-10 performances from Piper Fernau, Alyssa Alt and Tatum Holthus, the York Dukes golf team fired a 414 to finish as the runner-up at the B-3 district meet and punch its ticket to the state meet in Scottsbluff.

Northwest won the district meet by 18 strokes over York, while Aurora placed third – 43 strokes behind York – and also qualified for the state meet.

“The weather conditions were absolutely perfect for the competition today and I was glad we didn't have to deal with any elements,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “The girls grinded through the day and were able to post a score good enough to land in the top three and qualify for next week's state golf tournament in Scottsbluff.”

Sidney O’Dey of Adams Central punched a ticket to state by firing an 87 to finish atop the individual standings, while Hastings’ Anna Brant finished second and Northwest’s Olivia Ottman and Taylor Mazour placed third and fourth, respectively.

Fernault fired a 96 to turn in York’s top score and finish tied for fifth. Alt carded a 104 and finished tied for seventh, while Holthus finished one stroke behind Alt and placed ninth.

