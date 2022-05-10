Duke girls qualify eight for state track meet

WAVERLY – The York girls track team found something to cheer about early at the B-3 district track meet Tuesday morning, as the Dukes saw three athletes compete in the pole vault during the first session of the field events and all three provided some early fireworks.

Pole vault is one of two events with an automatic qualifying height for the Class B State Track and Field Championships (the other is the high jump). For women, the height to beat is 9-10. All three York athletes remained in contention as the bar reached the automatic qualifying height, but Morgan Driewer and Chloe Koch missed their first two attempts.

Down to one final vault for a spot at state, Driewer flung herself over the bar and landed safely on the other side to secure a trip to Omaha next week. Koch followed suit on her third attempt, and when Melanie Driewer cleared the bar moments later, a loud cheer went up from the York contingent as the three athletes celebrated.

“For me being a senior, it means the world to me,” Melanie Driewer said of all three Dukes qualifying for state. “These guys, we’ve been together this whole season and we got so close, and just to have one more meet together before I’m done means everything to me.”

Morgan Driewer and Koch echoed similar sentiments.

“I think it was really special for all three of us to make it,” Morgan Driewer said. “We’ve been practicing really hard this whole year together, so it was good.”

The trio’s big outing in the pole vault sparked a solid day for the Dukes, who sent eight athletes to next week’s state meet at Burke High School in Omaha and finished fifth in Waverly with 61 points.

Both Koch and Morgan Driewer failed to clear the next height and finished tied for seventh, but Melanie Dreiwer – the reigning Class B state champ – continued on. The senior reached 10-10 to best the rest of the field by six inches and take home a district title.

“I’m feeling good. I like that we have a full week to practice because I really could use it,” Driewer said. We’ve kind of had crappy weather this whole season and now we’re starting to get to good weather so it’s about time to start fixing some things on our vault. My last vault could have used a lot of fixing, but I’m glad I have time to do it now.”

Driewer’s win in the pole vault marked the first of four district titles for York. Later in the morning, senior Jami Hoblyn flung the discus 123-04, nearly two feet better than runner-up Gracie Kircher of Norris.

“I felt really good coming in,” Hoblyn said. “We had a lot of teammates start qualifying and making it to Burke, so I thought I wanted to too and I got after it, and that’s what happened. I’ve been working hard for this for a long time, and it feels good to finally come out on top when it matters.”

The Dukes’ other district titles came on the track, where sophomore Kassidy Stuckey swept the distance races. Stuckey crossed the tape in 5:25.36 in the 1600 to finish almost seven seconds clear of the rest of the field.

In the 3200, Stuckey clocked in with a winning time of 11:50.90, while senior teammate Brynn Hirschfeld crossed the tape three seconds later to finish second and punch her ticket to Omaha.

Both Stuckey and Hirschfeld finished 11 seconds clear of Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell in third place.

“I feel so honored to have gotten the chance to compete today,” Stuckey said. “I’m exceptionally thankful for every run that I am blessed with and for teammates who push me every day in practices and races. I’m excited to see what the rest of the season has to hold.”

Addison Cotton entered Tuesday’s action fresh off a personal record in the shot put set last week at the Central Conference meet in Holdrege. The junior one-upped herself in Waverly, hurling a toss of 37-3½ to finish third and clinch a spot in the state field.

York’s eighth and final state qualifier came in the 300 hurdles, where freshman Lainey Portwine crossed the line in 49.62 seconds to claim bronze and edge out Fairbury’s Emily Huss for the third and final automatic berth at state by about a tenth of a second.

The Dukes racked up 61 points on the day and finished fifth in the team race, three points behind Seward. Norris took home the team title with 113 points, while Beatrice placed second with 91 and host Waverly took third with 76.