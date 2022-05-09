Duke girls prep for state tennis against Class A GISH and Columbus

YORK – The York Dukes kicked off four consecutive days of tennis with a pair of meets against the Grand Island junior varsity team and Columbus on Monday afternoon. The day served as a tune-up for next week’s state tennis tournament as both matchups featured a different scoring system than the typical dual format.

“Our varsity split with both squads as we used the same format state tennis uses (best 2 out of 3 sets),” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “It was good for our girls to go through that process since most of them were new to the experience.”

Ellie Peterson rebounded from a 3-2 outing at the York Invite last Friday, as the sophomore played a crucial role for the Dukes on Monday. Peterson opened with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Grand Island and then shut out her Columbus opponent in a two-set sweep in her final match of the day.

In her victories, Peterson outscored her opponent 24-6 over all four sets as she accounted for half of the Dukes’ wins on the day.

At second singles, senior Hallie Newman took both of her opponents down to the wire, with both sets decided via a 10-point tiebreaker. Newman dropped the match against Grand Island 5-7, 6-2 (7-10) but rebounded to close her day with a 6-2, 2-6 (11-9) win over Columbus.

“Hallie played two hard fought matches, both ending in tie-breakers,” Miller said. “She continues to play better tennis and hopefully she can pull off a couple big wins this week.”

Peterson and Newman both have experience with the state format after winning their opening matches in Lincoln last spring. For Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle and Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, however, Monday provided a learning experience ahead of their first state tournament action.

Dunham and Hallisey opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Grand Island, but the juniors fell to Columbus 5-7, 0-6. Nuss and Colle hung tough in both their matches, but the junior duo came up just short against the Islanders and Discoverers.

“Our doubles teams had some flashes of good tennis but we are still working at a couple things,” Miller said. “I appreciate their efforts and I know they are going to break through against some quality opponents in the near future.”

In junior varsity action, York went just 3-6 against Grand Island but rebounded to split 16 matches against Columbus.

The Dukes return to the court Tuesday at Hastings before traveling to Crete on Wednesday and Waverly on Thursday.

“We like playing good teams this time of year,” Miller said. “It certainly helps our young players see what they need to improve at going forward.”