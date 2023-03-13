YORK – When the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season got underway in December, the York girls came in with a No. 8 Class B state pre-season ranking in the Omaha World-Herald.

The Dukes had made the Class B State Tournament the previous season and finished the year with a 21-5 mark, but faced what most would call a rebuilding season.

But head coach Matt Kern knew the team faced a tough road with the loss of four starters and several unproven players who would have to step into unfamiliar roles. He knew he had the talent, but not the experience.

“I know what we lost from last year and I suppose I would have told people that it may take us a while to hit our stride. I am still pleasantly surprised how fast it happened out of the gate,” Kern explained. “When I look back at our summer, I probably should have seen it coming. We played in a tough Class A summer league and took our beatings which I know helped prepare us. We also really came together as a unit during our summer trip. The girls truly bonded. “I've learned over the years to never underestimate what these York girls can accomplish.”

Kern’s plan started with putting the girls into tough situations by playing a tough summer league schedule that would prepare them for the road ahead.

“We saw all summer what kind of athletes we had, we just weren't sure how we would develop our basketball IQ as a team. The girls proved quickly that their athleticism could play, especially on the defensive end of the court. Lastly, this team had incredible chemistry. It is so difficult to quantify how many wins a team gets each year due to chemistry, but there is no doubt it helped us win close games and get us back to the state tournament.”

York finished the season with a record of 21-4 with two losses to Class B State Champion Elkhorn North and two to C-1 state runner-up Adams Central.

Kern now faces a similar situation to this year’s as four more seniors will be moving on and new faces stepping in. Kern talked about the four seniors and their contributions to the program.

“I can't say enough about these four seniors. Their leadership, competitiveness, and unselfishness will be something I remember. They allowed our younger players to play confidently and without reservations,” Kern stated. “There is so much to be said about helping to create that culture within a team.”

Kern shared a few words about each senior.

Lauryn Haggadone

“I'm so proud of how Lauryn overcame injuries throughout her career. Lauryn really had to work to find a role on this team after hurting her knee. Lauryn was such a threat for us in the post and on the perimeter.”

Mia Burke

“I'm so proud of how Mia became such a vocal leader. I could always count on Mia to motivate the team during practice and games. Mia was also a great shooter and defender for us. Her Waverly game will always standout to me.

Rylyn Cast

“I'm so proud of how Rylyn battled in the post all year. She was asked to guard a bigger post most games. I can't think of a time when she didn't win the battle. I'll always remember her performance at GICC against their three 6-footers.”

Josie Loosvelt

“The casual observer may not have thought as Josie as a premier player for us, but her ability to guard the opponents best guard, get tough rebounds at 5'5, and make clutch plays proved the kind of competitor and player she was. I will always remember her matchups against Seward.”

What’s next as the Dukes look ahead to the 2023-24 season?

“Like most off-season's, we will emphasize building depth within our program. We return a number of players who will work to elevate their game, but we will also need to find players that will put the work in to become contributors at the varsity level,” added Kern. “It is exciting to find out what roles girls will find within the team.”

Kern thanked the families, the administrators and his family for all their support.

“It was a wonderful season. I'm grateful for our girls and their families. It is amazing the connections that we have built. I'm grateful for my assistant coaches. They put a lot of work in behind the scenes to help this team reach its goals,” Kern said. “I'm grateful for our administrators, teacher, fans, and community for their support. It takes the work of many to help this program play at the highest level. Lastly, I'm grateful for my family and their continued support on this great journey.”