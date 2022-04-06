Duke girls overwhelm Hastings 8-1 in tennis

YORK – Fresh off a runner-up finish at their home invite last Friday, the York Dukes returned to the court Tuesday afternoon for a dual against Hastings. York seized momentum early with a doubles sweep before winning five of six singles matches to improve to 3-0 in duals on the season with an 8-1 victory.

“It is fun to watch the confidence of these kids grow and Lily (Nuss) and Mayah (Colle) are at the top of the list,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “They had some success last Friday and that carried over to their doubles and singles matches today. Our biggest talking point today was aggressive shots. We have to be OK with making a mistake that goes long or a little wide. These kids will only get better if they take some chances and learn from them. Practice will revolve around that the next couple days as we prepare for a busy week next week.”

Nuss and Colle started the dual with a bang for York, as the juniors handled Hastings’ Delaney Choate and Biancia Truong 8-2 in lead doubles.

At No. 2 doubles, juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey hung another Dukes point on the board with an 8-4 victory over Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz. Sophomore Ellie Peterson and senior Hallie Newman also notched an 8-4 win over Cara Ansbach and Keira Erickson to complete the York doubles sweep.

Hallisey continued the Dukes’ momentum with an 8-0 shutout of Choate at No. 5 singles, while Megan Wright downed Truong 8-1 in the sixth singles spot.

Hastings notched its first point when Erickson defeated Newman 8-3, but York took the remaining four singles matches to secure the win. Peterson beat Ansbach 8-4 in lead singles, Colle toppled Schultz 8-5 and Nuss edged past Benson 9-7.

York swept doubles play for the third consecutive dual, and the Dukes’ five victories in six singles matches provided the 8-1 final margin.

The Dukes return to the courts Monday when they hit the road to take on Lincoln Christian in a dual that was rescheduled from March 22.