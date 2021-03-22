Duke girls’ offense stagnant through three games

YORK – If you can’t score you can’t win, that is probably true for any sports involving a ball.

The York girls soccer team has been shutout in all three games this season and has generated very little offense in those losses.

Saturday the Ralston Rams put up a 7-0 win over York in the opening game and in the consolation Aurora posted the 4-0 win.

York was coming off a 5-0 loss in its opening home game Thursday against the Kearney Catholic Stars and hoped to get some offensive movement when they took on Ralston.

But it was all defense for the Dukes who did not record a shot in the 7-0 loss to the Rams.

The Ralston girls were led by senior Carmen Dudley who posted a hat trick with three goals and one assist. The Rams attacked the York middle from the outside to build their early lead.

Ralston led 3-0 at the break and York’s defense had appeared to figure out the Ram on offense.

But four second half goals over the final 25 minutes, two in a 34 second span, allowed the Rams to pull away for the win.