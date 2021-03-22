Duke girls’ offense stagnant through three games

YORK – If you can’t score you can’t win, that is probably true for any sports involving a ball.
The York girls soccer team has been shutout in all three games this season and has generated very little offense in those losses.
Saturday the Ralston Rams put up a 7-0 win over York in the opening game and in the consolation Aurora posted the 4-0 win.
York was coming off a 5-0 loss in its opening home game Thursday against the Kearney Catholic Stars and hoped to get some offensive movement when they took on Ralston.
But it was all defense for the Dukes who did not record a shot in the 7-0 loss to the Rams.
The Ralston girls were led by senior Carmen Dudley who posted a hat trick with three goals and one assist. The Rams attacked the York middle from the outside to build their early lead.
Ralston led 3-0 at the break and York’s defense had appeared to figure out the Ram on offense.
But four second half goals over the final 25 minutes, two in a 34 second span, allowed the Rams to pull away for the win.
The Rams’ other scoring came from Brooke Tejral who had the Rams first goal and she added another in the second half. Picking up one goal each were Raquel Skerston and sophomore Jazmyn Morton.
York keeper Cassidy Cole had 10 saves and Avery Wiemer finished with three on 23 Ralston shots.
In the consolation loss to the Aurora Huskies, York gave up two goals in each of the two halves.
Aurora’s Ellie Hutsell, a junior, scored twice in the win and assisted on another goal. The Huskies also got scoring from freshman Laighla Rice and senior Syd Dillow. Sophomore Delaney Nachtigal was credited with a pair of assists.
Aurora keeper Lexi Jones had four saves on four York shots. Aurora finished with 13 shots in the win.
The Dukes and Huskies were scheduled to meet Monday night at 5 p.m. in Aurora but that game was rained out. Tuesday, York is schedule to take the long bus ride to Lexington and take on the Minutemaids.
North Platte, 2-1 and the No. 8 rated team in Class B, won Saturday’s invite with an 8-0 win over Aurora in the first game and a 5-0 victory over Ralston in the final.