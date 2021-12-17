Duke girls make quick work of Aurora

AURORA – The York Dukes didn’t shoot the ball very well on Friday night, connecting on just 12 of 56 field goals for a shooting percentage of 21.4 percent. They weren’t much better behind the arc, knocking down four of 24 attempts from downtown.
Despite the cold shooting night, however, York had no problem remaining unbeaten. Behind a suffocating defense and a dominant effort on the glass, the Dukes rolled the Aurora Huskies 40-17 on Friday night.
“I was really pleased with our defense,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “When you have a hard time making shots sometimes, you really want to focus heavily on that. The girls battled. (It was) an amazing first half holding them to seven and then to 17 for the game. That really got us where we needed to go.”
York only scored 18 points in the first half, but they still led by 11 at the break because their defensive pressure limited the hosts to just seven points in the opening 16 minutes – all seven coming from Kasey Schuster.
The Dukes did manage to find some momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 18-6 in the period to break the game open. York cruised from there, rolling to a 23-point win despite scoring just four points in the final eight minutes.
Despite the cold shooting night, the Dukes crashed the offensive glass early and often to generate some easy second-chance opportunities. York unofficially held a 37-22 edge on the boards, and the Dukes’ defensive pressure caused fits for the Aurora offense all night long.
“Those offensive boards are huge,” Kern said. “If your first shot’s not falling and you get a couple rebounds, you get those easier shots and you get rolling. That’s what happened. We hit some shots, got in a little rhythm right out of the break.”
York unofficially forced 24 turnovers on the night while giving the ball away just 12 times.
“Usually your defensive energy comes after you make some shots,” Kern said. “We struggled a little bit and really had to clamp it up and keep it going. That’s how tough these girls are. They learn how to battle, they fight through their mistakes and they don’t waver. They don’t get up and down too often in a negative way. They stay the course trusting that shots will fall over time and they started to fall when we needed them to.”
Senior Destiny Shepherd led the Dukes with seven points, while senior Mattie Pohl, junior Anna Briggs and sophomore Kiersten Portwine all added six. Senior Masa Scheierman and junior Josie Loosvelt notched four points apiece, junior Mia Burke tallied three and junior Rylyn Cast and freshman Lainey Portwine both scored two to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
Schuster scored eight points for Aurora to lead all scorers, while Denae Nachtigal and Aleah Vinkenberg added four apiece for the Huskies.
In the decisive third quarter, York managed to spread the ball around to generate some rhythm for a balanced offensive attack. Pohl paced the Dukes with four points in the frame as seven different players scored for York in the period to put the game out of reach.
“I was happy in the third quarter. We got the press going, had to make them call a timeout, built our lead up and then it was pretty much over at that point,” Kern said. “The girls did a great job, they battled and we got a big one tomorrow night.”