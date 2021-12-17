Duke girls make quick work of Aurora

AURORA – The York Dukes didn’t shoot the ball very well on Friday night, connecting on just 12 of 56 field goals for a shooting percentage of 21.4 percent. They weren’t much better behind the arc, knocking down four of 24 attempts from downtown.

Despite the cold shooting night, however, York had no problem remaining unbeaten. Behind a suffocating defense and a dominant effort on the glass, the Dukes rolled the Aurora Huskies 40-17 on Friday night.

“I was really pleased with our defense,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “When you have a hard time making shots sometimes, you really want to focus heavily on that. The girls battled. (It was) an amazing first half holding them to seven and then to 17 for the game. That really got us where we needed to go.”

York only scored 18 points in the first half, but they still led by 11 at the break because their defensive pressure limited the hosts to just seven points in the opening 16 minutes – all seven coming from Kasey Schuster.

The Dukes did manage to find some momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 18-6 in the period to break the game open. York cruised from there, rolling to a 23-point win despite scoring just four points in the final eight minutes.