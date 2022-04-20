Duke girls hammer St. Cecilia on the road in tennis

HASTINGS – The York Dukes continued their momentum from Thursday’s victory over Waverly, notching an 8-1 win at Hastings St. Cecilia on Tuesday afternoon.

“We only took six players over to Hastings and ran a normal varsity dual with three doubles and six singles matches,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “York swept the doubles matches and built some momentum going into singles matches. I was really trying to get the players to focus on their energy, effort, and efficiency today and for the most part the girls executed our plan.”

Ellie Peterson and Hallie Newman began the day on the right foot for York, as the duo rolled to an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles. Juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey followed with an 8-1 victory at second doubles, while juniors Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win.

“It was great to see Regin and Tina have a ‘light bulb’ moment about halfway through their match and cruise to victory,” Miller said. “Our No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles dominated their matches with angles and consistency. Our singles matches had more of the same and I was glad to see Mayah bounce back with a clean performance that she felt good about.”

Colle, Nuss and Dunham each shut out their singles opponents to hang a trio of points on the board and clinch the dual for York. Newman followed with an 8-2 win at second singles and Hallisey notched an 8-3 victory.

St. Cecilia’s lone win of the day came at lead singles, where Addie Oemuth handed Peterson her third loss of the season by an 8-3 margin.

“Ellie could never get comfortable in her singles match and hopefully learned how to push forward in the future when her "A" game isn't there,” Miller said.