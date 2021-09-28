 Skip to main content
Duke girls golf team second in triangular at Columbus
Duke girls golf team second in triangular at Columbus

COLUMBUS – The York golf team hit the road Monday for the Columbus tri, where the Dukes shot a 206 and finished second – 29 strokes behind Columbus and 20 strokes ahead of Aurora.

Piper Fernau fired a 48 to lead the Dukes and finish fourth individually. Columbus’ Sarah Lasso posted a 39 to finish atop the individual standings, followed by two of her teammates.

Kadence Foreman carded a 50 and finished sixth, while Regin Dunham shot a 52. Alyssa Alt followed with a 56, while Samantha Gibbs rounded out the York lineup with a 57.

The Dukes return to the course on Oct. 1 for the Central Conference meet in Crete.

