Duke girls golf in Lex, then return home Monday

YORK – The 2021 high school golf season is about three weeks away from districts and determining the teams and golfers that will travel to Scottsbluff for the Class B State Tournament October 12-13.

Monday, teams from Northwest, Central City and Grand Island Central Catholic joined the Dukes at York Country Club for quad action.

The Dukes shot a winning team score of 188 and the JVs finished third to Northwest at 248.

“Piper (Fernau) had a nice round shooting four-over on the front nine. Tatum (Holthus) and Kadence (Foreman) broke 50 as well and recorded their best front nine score at York in a meet,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “Samantha Gibbs continues to improve and led our JV team with a 54. Our season is moving fast so we have to emphasize consistency this time of year. A couple of girls are still fighting their tempo, but I am seeing some progression around the greens.”

No other scoring was available.

Lexington Invite

The York Dukes hit their goal of shooting under 400 and took home third place at the Lexington Invite on Friday.

York fired a 385, well off the first place pace of 331 set by the Scottsbluff Bearcats and the North Platte Bulldogs who fired a 339.