Duke girls get a second shot at Norris at state opener

NORRIS – It’s a long basketball season starting with practice in November and a district championship in late February that seals whether you return to Lincoln to play for a title or start planning for next year.

The Norris Titans (20-4), rated No. 4, and the York Dukes (21-4) and No. 6 rated know each other well and not much if anything is going to come as a surprise when the teams take the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:45 a.m. for their first round Class B game.

Back on January 18 at Norris, the Titans got the best of the Dukes 42-33 in a game dominated by York the first 16-minutes. York led at the half 25-15, but Norris owned the final two quarters outscoring the Dukes 27-8 in the second half.

That first meeting included some variables as senior guard Mattie Pohl was out with a leg injury and at that time, according to head coach Matt Kern, the Dukes had a whole different rotation.

“You go back and look at that video and you can learn a lot from it. Just to see how it all evolved since that game. Mattie Pohl was out and there were just a lot of variables and we had a different rotation,” Kern explained. “We will make changes on how we perform. We get another chance and we have seen these guys a lot over the years and we know each other very well.”

York has made changes offensively and stepped up the defensive intensity to another level since that loss and the loss to Northwest in the Central Conference Championship game.

“At the beginning of the season we started off pretty strong. We went from the beginning of the season to (the) Christmas Holiday Tournament undefeated which was great, but honestly something was off, like our shooting,” said senior post Masa Scheierman. “At Aurora we didn’t shoot well and it kind of kept going and at the Holiday Tournament we experienced our first loss and so changing some things up there offensively and defensively was big.”

The Duke defense has been a staple of the team for several years. This year’s defense with ball hawking guards like seniors Pohl and Destiny Shepherd and shot blockers in the middle like Scheierman and junior Anna Briggs, means teams do not find attacking York offensively a lot of fun.

Shepherd also said the Dukes have worked on some new things since that first game and motivation for this rematch is not an issue.

“We worked on a new offense against their zone and I think that will really help us to get easy shots and move the ball around, find our open players and transitioning,” Shepherd said. “If we do that well we will be perfectly fine. Knowing that they ended our season last year we want to end their season this year and I think it brings a lot more energy to the table and makes us more excited to play them again.”

Norris won the semifinal game in 2021 over the Dukes 43-36 denying York for the fourth time in seven years a chance to play for the Class B State Championship. Norris defeated York in 2015 45-40 in the semifinals. In 2016 it was Elkhorn South with a 50-37 win and in 2017 eventual Class B champion South Sioux City was a 41-38 OT winner over the Dukes.

Pohl said this team is experienced and knows what to expect.

“Us three seniors, we definitely know what it’s like down there, and we’re going to go in and do our best and we know it’ll be fine,” said Pohl. “I was actually out that first game with my blood clot, so I didn’t get to play that first game. I’m excited to get after it, and I know it was a close game and I think we’ll be super prepared to go out and compete against them. We have a lot more adrenaline now, and we’re ready to take it on and we’re going to be prepared.”

Kern added that the three Duke seniors are a big reason why the team is where it is at right now and they have helped to prepare the younger players to handle a whole different atmosphere in Lincoln.

“Their leadership is outstanding. These girls have been there. They all started a little bit as freshmen. So when you are starting as a freshman and that doesn’t happen very often here, their experience is great,” said Kern “They share that with the younger players and that was day one from practice in November. Just for the younger players to see the effort level you give and the focus and the dedication and how you handle the struggles when you lose a game or when you have a tough time with each other.”

Kern said adjusting to all the different defenses Norris will play against the Dukes and recognizing those changes will be a big key.

“We are going to have to handle their defensive changes. They run that 1-3-1 which is a tough defense, they run 2-3 zone and they play a lot of man. So they make those changes and they get up and pressure you so what we have to do is react with great preparation and understand where we need to be,” Kern stated. “If we play efficient offensive basketball we feel that will be our best chance.”