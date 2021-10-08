Duke girls geared up for state golf

YORK – Sunday morning a caravan of York vans will head west for the 2021 Nebraska Class B Girls State Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff which gets started on Monday.
All season long the girls have been putting in the work and the hours to achieve a season-long goal and that was to make it to the state tournament. This is the seventh straight season the Dukes have gone to state as a team. Head coach Josh Miller and his staff have been working all week long preparing for next week.
“We have a plan this week where they can take a stroke or two off their scores and that can be huge at state. You are going to get better at golf playing holes, but at some time you have to come back and do the work at practice and that is how you get even better,” said Miller. “We have seen that golf course multiple times and I am feeling more comfortable about our approach and what we are going to see. I hope that the kids understand this is just another opportunity to play and try to do better at one aspect of their game.”
When the girls were asked what they are working on most, the answer was unanimous: The short game.
Regin Dunham, JR., “The greens are a lot different since it is a lot drier up there. It’s mostly going to be up at the green, any part of my short game. Giving up strokes around the green can add up to be a lot. We have worked hard on this part of the game all season long.”
Alyssa Alt, JR., “Definitely putting because that is where most of my strokes have added up. I am working on anything that has to do with putting. I want to knock strokes off my putting because then I feel that I am in great shape with the rest of my game.”
Kadence Foreman, SR., “Definitely putting and chipping. Right now this week we have dedicated a day to putting and today is chipping and then off to the range. Golf is a sport where you just can’t come out and expect to play your best, you have to work at it and that takes time. My (worst) golf games of the year are when I am off my mental game.”
York senior Piper Fernau said Scottsbluff is also challenging because of its length, a lot like York.
“It’s a pretty long course which makes it kind of difficult. As far as long courses go around here, York is the longest so I think we kind of have an advantage because we do play here,” said Fernau. “It’s very narrow and there are some holes there that are very unique and different. We played there in September so I think it does give us an advantage when we go down there because we know what to expect.”
At the start of the season Miller alluded to the team having a lot of potential, but he really didn’t know what the year would bring.
“I was hopeful that they would get to this point, but you never know what is going to happen. When we walked on the golf course on Monday at districts we had one kid that had played at districts and on Friday at conference you could kind of see some of those nerves pop up,” explained Miller. “It’s different in a conference tournament, its different at districts and state tournaments. You just don’t (know) what is going to happen in that environment, especially when they have never experienced it. I think this group can shock even more people because they have the ability to do that.”
Over the course of the season the girls have improved and have become more confident in their abilities.
“As far as my golf game goes I have become a lot more confident in my swing and I think at the beginning of the season I was just really super nervous to start out,” said sophomore Tatum Holthus. “I feel that I have come a long ways and I have a lot more confidence in my swing and decision making.”
Miller said what happened during the course of the season are experiences the girls can draw on, but those are over. Now the fun begins.
“I just want them to go out and enjoy their last few days, because high school sports is so short and they deserve that experience. Fun to me is getting to this point. It would have been fun to win the Seward Invite a month ago or the conference championship. That would have been fun. But getting to the state tournament to me is fun that is what you work for all year long,” Miller added. “All that other stuff is in the past and you have all those experiences you can draw on, now you get what is like a mini vacation. You are going to the your Bowl Game and it is something new and they get to be with that group they have been with all year and just go out have fun.”
Fernau added that golf can be a frustrating sport, but she knows this team supports each other and she knows she can rely on her teammates.
“Everyone has a bad day so we are just trying to help each other stay positive and happy. Enjoy the ride and what happens - happens,” the senior said. “I just try to think of my team and I know that I can rely on them. I am so proud of us and proud of our team. We were the underdogs all year and now look where we are.”
In the fall the weather could be a factor when all is said and done. Monday looks great with temps in the low 70s and mild winds, but Tuesday could offer up a whole other challenge with both wind and rain forecasted and the temps in the 50s.