HASTINGS – Taking on what head coach Josh Miller deemed a “stacked” field, the York Dukes took to the tennis courts Thursday for the Hastings invite and held their own, netting 24 points to place fourth in the 10-team field.

Grand Island Central Catholic brought home the team title with 32 points, followed by Kearney Catholic in second with 29 and Norris in third with 26. Hastings tallied 23 points to round out the top five as nine points separated the first and fifth teams in the standings.

“This was a stacked tennis tournament with tons of quality teams,” Miller said. “I was excited to watch us compete against some high level players.”

The highlight of the day for the Dukes came at lead singles, where Ellie Peterson continued what has been a scorching hot start to her junior season. As she’s done all season long, Peterson anchored the York lineup Thursday, winning all five of her matchups to improve to 20-1 in singles play on the season.

Peterson opened with an 8-6 win over Ayonya Birthi of GICC for her second victory over the Crusaders’ senior this season, joining an 8-5 decision at GICC on April 11. She followed that up with an 8-1 win over Adams Central’s Emmery Huyser and an 8-3 victory over Addie Demuth of Hastings St. Cecilia.

The junior closed pool play with an 8-0 shutout of Lexington’s Ella Young, setting up a cross-pool matchup with Hastings’ Keira Erickson for the gold. The final bout wasn’t much of a contest, as Peterson rolled to an 8-1 win. Erickson ended the day with a 19-4 season record, with half of those four defeats coming at the hands of Peterson.

At No. 2 singles, Lily Nuss went 3-2 and placed fourth. The senior tallied a pair of 8-3 wins over Adams Central and St. Cecilia alongside an 8-2 victory against Lexington. Nuss’ lone defeat in pool play came in an 8-6 loss to GICC. In the third-place match, she fell to Norris 8-4 as she closed the day with a 15-5 record.

“Ellie Peterson had the best run today, winning all five of her matches as she won the No. 1 singles division,” Miller said. “She was very consistent in her efforts and played some confident tennis. Lily Nuss finished in fourth at No. 2 singles with a record of 3-2. She started off the day with a great match against GICC but came up just short. It was nice to see some improvement in that matchup but she was not satisfied with how she ended the day in the third place match.”

The Dukes shifted their lead doubles pairing for the first time this season, as seniors Mayah Colle and Regin Dunham won two of their five matches to finish in sixth place. They dropped an 8-0 decision to GICC and fell 8-5 against Adams Central to open pool play but rebounded to beat St. Cecilia 8-0 and Lexington 8-4. In the fifth-place match, Dunham and Nuss came up on the short end of an 8-4 decision.

At second doubles, Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright dropped their first two matches in pool play as they fell to GICC 8-5 and dropped a thrilling 9-8 (5) tiebreaker against Adams Central. However, the duo battled back, ripping off a trio of wins to end the day. They handled St. Cecila 8-2, Lexington 8-6 and capped the day with an 8-3 victory over Hastings in the fifth-place match.

“Zoey and Megan got off to a rough start losing their first two matches, but they righted the ship and won their last three to end up in fifth place,” Miller said. “I really liked how they played in the final match and I hope they can carry it over to next week. Regin and Mayah played our #1 doubles spot today and also got off to a tough start losing to GICC and Adams Central. They got back on track with wins against Hastings St Cecilia and Lexington before falling in the fifth place match to Kearney Catholic.”

After the strong showing Thursday, York is off for a few days before returning to the courts next Thursday as they host Crete in a dual before contesting their host invite next Friday.