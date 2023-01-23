Duke girls finish 10th out of 18 teams at Lexington invite

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids hosted the John Higgins wrestling invite on Friday.

The Beatrice Lady Orange edged the Adams Central Patriots 163-157 for the team title with Lexington in third place at 141 points.

Rounding out the top five teams were Scott Community with 136 and Aurora in fifth with 134.

The Dukes racked 63 points for 10th place and had two champions out of six girls who competed in the meet.

At 145 pounds, senior Addison Cotton improved to 24-3 and barely broke a sweat. The Duke senior pinned Autymn Saul of Wood River in 0:13, she defeated Adams central’s Shaylynn Cathart in 0:45 and in the championship pinned Minden’s Ameilia Jacobsen (24-8) in 0:19.

No. 5 ranked freshman Avery Albers went 3-0 and improved to 22-5 as she won all three matches by pin, including Grand Island’s Lluvia Cortez in the finals.

Her other two wins were over North Platte’s Lauren Bowers (1:00) and Lexington’s Hadlie Wolf in 4:27.

The only other medal went to 110 pounder Arianna Schutt (10-20) as she took sixth place.

York will be in Seward on Saturday, January 28 for the Central Conference Championships.