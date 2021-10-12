Duke girls fifth in state golf at Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF – The plan was to get the girls out on the course early and to even use a format rarely seen in state competition.
Every girl golfer in the state playing at Scottsbluff was scheduled to be on the course at 8:30 a.m. in a shotgun start, which means every hole was a starting hole.
Unfortunately about 15 minutes prior to sending the girls out to their designated holes, weather moved in and the golfers had to sit and wait for two hours.
“We were just getting ready to put people out on the course and a cell moved in and they just decided it was better to move the girls back inside,” said Miller. “Before we were able to reorganize and get back out, it was almost 10:15 a.m.”
Miller said the weather after that wasn’t too bad, until right at the end when another storm moved in and pre-empted play once again.
“I didn’t feel the conditions were too bad at all. The wind wasn’t too bad and the sun even came out the last four to five holes,” Miller said. “Piper was on her final hole when a bolt of lightning and clap of thunder kind of sped up her finishing out. All the other York girls were done, but they had to pull a few golfers off the course with about 1 ½ holes to play. They were still out there when we were leaving.”
Elkhorn North won the Class B team title with a two-day total of 677 (335-342). That was 29 strokes ahead of the tournament host Scottsbluff Bearcats who shot a 696 (362-334).
Elkhorn North was led by individual champion Julia Karmazin with a three-over par 147 and runner-up Emily Karmazin with a plus nine for a 153.
Third place went to Omaha Duchesne Academy with a 706 (359-347), fourth was Northwest with an 804 (403-401) and York was fifth with a two-day run of 404 and 420 - 824.
Junior Alyssa Alt led the Dukes with scores of 96-100 for a 196 and a tie for 24th place. Senior Piper Fernau fired a 201 with a 100 and 101 for 28th place. In a tie for 35th was junior Regin Dunham as she carded scores of 101 and 104 for a 205 and rounding out York scoring was senior Kadence Foreman in a tie for 53rd with rounds of 107-113 for a 220.
York sophomore Tatum Holthus got some valuable state golf experience as did all the York underclassman as she fired a 114-113 for a 227 and a tie for 57th place.
“If you would have told me a month or two weeks ago I’ll give you fifth place at state, I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” Miller stated. “At the start of the season we challenged both seniors, Piper and Kadence to become leaders and they have done a great job of accepting that role. They organized activities for the whole team to do and they helped to give this team one of the best team chemistries we have had. This team has gotten along so well and they support each other. I am proud of what they have accomplished and looking forward to next year.”
The Class B State Golf Tournament will be held in Gering next fall at Monument Shadows Golf Course. The tournament was held there in 2020 when Scottsbluff could not host due to turf conditions.
Final team scoring-1.Elkhorn North 677, 2.Scottsbluff 696, 3.Omaha Duchesne Academy 706, 4.Northwest 804, 5.York 824, 6.Bennington 838, 7.Nebraska City 844, 8.Ogallala 845, 9.Gering 856, 10.Norris 861, 11.Beatrice 884, 12.Aurora 953.