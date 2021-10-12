Duke girls fifth in state golf at Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF – The plan was to get the girls out on the course early and to even use a format rarely seen in state competition.

Every girl golfer in the state playing at Scottsbluff was scheduled to be on the course at 8:30 a.m. in a shotgun start, which means every hole was a starting hole.

Unfortunately about 15 minutes prior to sending the girls out to their designated holes, weather moved in and the golfers had to sit and wait for two hours.

“We were just getting ready to put people out on the course and a cell moved in and they just decided it was better to move the girls back inside,” said Miller. “Before we were able to reorganize and get back out, it was almost 10:15 a.m.”

Miller said the weather after that wasn’t too bad, until right at the end when another storm moved in and pre-empted play once again.

“I didn’t feel the conditions were too bad at all. The wind wasn’t too bad and the sun even came out the last four to five holes,” Miller said. “Piper was on her final hole when a bolt of lightning and clap of thunder kind of sped up her finishing out. All the other York girls were done, but they had to pull a few golfers off the course with about 1 ½ holes to play. They were still out there when we were leaving.”