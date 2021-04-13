Duke girls fall to Crusaders of GICC in tennis

YORK – Erin Case earned a slice of York’s two victories Wednesday in tennis vs. Grand Island Central Catholic. A share of the other victory was claimed by her partner, Natalie Rockenbach.

The Crusaders, one of the best programs in the state year in and year out, won seven varsity matches while giving up just two. Those York victories were claimed by Case and Rockenbach at first doubles and by Case alone at third singles.

Coach Josh Miller reports the JV Dukes fell 13-1.

“We got off to a slow start in the doubles matches and could not build any momentum,” he explained. “Erin and Natalie grinded out a nice win at No. 1 doubles, but I clearly did not have our team ready to play today.

“GICC has quality players across the board and we did not step up to that challenge,” he continued.

“Elsa Dick was the only JV player to notch a victory and she played a very efficient match,” said the coach.

“The bottom line for us going forward comes back to fundamentals. We gave away too many points, games and matches because we didn’t execute. I know our seniors will come to practice (today) with a great attitude to improve and I am hopeful that approach will filter down through the rest of the team,” Miller concluded.