Duke girls drop two weekend soccer games

YORK – The York girls’ soccer team had a frustrating weekend and it started with the first game of the York Soccer Invite against the Ralston Rams at the Cornerstone Sports Complex on Saturday.

Weather conditions were ideal for a mid-March game and the Dukes had a chance to put themselves on top early against the visitors from Douglas County.

With the clock ticking just inside 33 minutes in the first half, York sophomore Leah Davis ripped a line drive from 25-yards out on the left side of the goal and the shot nailed the cross bar and hit straight down before the Ralston keeper could secure it and keep the game tied at 0-0.

After that the Dukes gave up four straight goals to the Rams in a 4-1 loss and in the consolation game Aurora held the Dukes scoreless in a 3-0 final.

“Today was a frustrating day. In the first game against Ralston, we came out flat and found ourselves down 3-0,” commented York head coach Rich Saxer. “We played much better in the second half and got our first goal with Lauryn Mattox hitting a solid penalty kick after getting food in the box.”

York was out shot in the match up with Ralston 14-4 and on the defensive side Mattox was credited with eight steals. In the net sophomore keeper Sam McDaniel had six saves, one of which came off her face.

York was only down 1-0 at the half against the Huskies in the third place game. Aurora had dropped their opening game to the Class A North Platte Bulldogs.

Saxer said that York did some things better, but need to continue to work hard.

“The second game was also frustrating, down 1-0 at the half before losing to Aurora 3-0. As frustrating as the day was, there were some positives. Sam McDaniel did very well in goal making her (goalie) debut. She made lots of good decisions and had some very nice saves,” Saxer stated. “Alyssa Alt did a great job marking up on an Aurora player with great skills and we were able to defend against corners much better than our first game, and are making some strides in a positive direction. The girls are working very hard, and are going to get better.”

In the Aurora game, the Huskies registered seven shots to three for the Dukes and Mattox matched her eight steals in the second game. Alt had six steals and McDaniel turned back four of seven Husky shots.

The rematch between the Dukes and the Huskies was scheduled for Monday night at Cornerstone for 5 p.m. weather allowing.