Duke girls drop soccer match to Holdrege

YORK - The answer to fixing the offensive woes the York girls have experienced this season, might be a simple one.
Just take more shots.
Tuesday night the Dukes celebrated Parents Night at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex, but could not produce a win as the Holdrege Dusters improvd to 2-6 with a 2-0 win.
After the game coach Andrew Gowins told his team they have to do a better job challenging their opponents keeper and that starts by taking more shots.
“We actually just talked about that. We can’t take those second and third touches and try to get the ball in the perfect spot,” said Gowins. “We just need to challenge the keeper and right now we are just not doing that and we have to continue to work on that aspect of the game.”
York’s defense was put on the spot once again Tuesday night as the Dusters fired 12 shots with eight of those on goal at York senior Cassidy Cole.
With 10:17 to play in the first half, Holdrege senior Bethanny Goodschmidt weaved her way through the York defense and planted a winner in the strings from about 25 yards out to give the Dusters a 1-0 lead.
It was Goodschmidt again about five minutes later when she dribbled into the middle, made two athletic moves and fired a rocket from the right side to the left corner of the net to make it 2-0 at the break.
York ended the game with four shots and two of those were on goal.
In the final 20 minutes the Dukes matched the Dusters offensively, but in trying to work past the Holdrege defense to set up the perfect shot, they lost control of the ball and missed an opportunity to put pressure on the Holdrege keeper.
The loss drops the Dukes to 1-9. They have two regular season games remaining with Seward next Monday and Crete on Thursday, both are road contests.
“We continued to take steps forward and that was the case tonight, The girls are doing a good job of recognizing the things we are changing and they are adapting really well and they continue to work on those things,” Gowins commented. “I couldn’t be prouder of the girls, they are doing a great job. Some of them came into the season having not played soccer since the third grade or fourth grade and stepping in. I would liken it to sponges. They just soak everything in and then go out and apply what they have learned. Girls like Lilly Kowalski who can step into any role as a utility player and does whatever she can to help the team.”
“Seward and Crete are both winnable games, but they are also two very good teams,” added Gowins. “We want to go in confident, but not with over confidence.”