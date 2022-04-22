Duke girls drop 2-1 decision on home soccer pitch

YORK – The York Dukes entered Thursday’s nonconference matchup against Conestoga riding a hot streak, having won three of their previous four contests.

A breakaway goal from junior Rylyn Cast put York on top minutes into the game, but the Cougars roared back with a pair of goals in the first half, the latter coming on a corner kick two seconds before the halftime horn.

Trailing by a goal at the break, the Dukes unofficially outshot the visitors 9-3 in the second half and held a 13-10 shot edge for the game, but they could not break through against the Conestoga keeper as the Cougars held on for a 2-1 victory.

“It was a tough way to lose,” York head coach Rich Saxer said. “We gave up a couple of softer goals, and we probably shouldn’t have given up either one. Then the game-winning one with just a few seconds left in the half was killer, but we had the wind the whole second half so we thought maybe we could take advantage of that and score a goal or two, but it’s tough to control the ball in the wind and tough to score against teams that pack it in.”

The Dukes surged out of the gate Thursday, as Cast beat a Conestoga defender downfield on a breakaway early in the first half. The junior buried the ball in the back of the net on the shot attempt, and York led 1-0 a mere 1:53 into the game.

Conestoga answered back, notching the equalizer with 22:21 to play until halftime. The two teams battled for the rest of the half, with both sides staying even with each other. The Cougars held a slim 6-4 shot advantage as the final seconds ticked down in the opening half, but four saves from York goalkeeper Sam McDaniel kept the game knotted at one.

Late in the half, however, Conestoga got the ball on a corner kick, and the Cougars’ seventh shot of the game found the back of the net two seconds before the halftime horn to put the visitors on top 2-1 heading into the break.

After the backbreaking goal, Saxer and the Dukes regrouped at halftime knowing they would have the ball with the wind at their backs over the final 40 minutes.

“I’d like us to defend a little better, that was the first thing,” Saxer said of his message to the team at halftime. “Then it was we’ve got to suck it up because now we have the wind so being down one goal going into the wind isn’t the worst thing in the world. We’ve got big strong gusts behind us so we have to make some offense, but it was difficult to do.”

York came out in attack mode in the second half, as the Dukes spent much of the frame on the Cougars’ side of the field.

The hosts pelted the Conestoga net to the tune of nine shots in the second half compared to just three shots for the Cougars, yet York could not net a second goal.

The Cougars’ goaltender notched eight saves for the game, including six over the final 40 minutes to preserve the one-goal lead as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Despite the loss, York showed fortitude in rebounding from the backbreaking goal just before halftime to outplay Conestoga after the break. The Dukes are 3-2 with six goals scored over their final five games after an 0-7 start featuring five shutouts.

“That’s what we talked about at the end of the game is just how far we’ve come,” Saxer said. “Their record is 6-5 and we feel disappointed that we didn’t win the game. We really thought that we were the better team but it didn’t come away that way, so we’re coming along.”