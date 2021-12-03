Duke girls don't miss a beat in landslide win at Ralston

RALSTON – Last season, the York Dukes hammered the Ralston Rams 84-11 at home to open the season. This year, the return trip was more of the same as York led 11-7 after eight minutes before outscoring Ralston 54-5 the rest of the way in a 53-point bludgeoning on the opening night of the prep basketball season.

Four Dukes finished in double figures in the romp. Senior Mattie Pohl and junior Anna Briggs led the way with 12 points apiece, while senior Masa Scheierman and sophomore Kiersten Portwine both racked up 10 points.

Pohl shot 4-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-2 from 3-point range, Briggs finished 6-of-12 shooting in her York debut after moving in from Kansas over the summer, Scheierman connected on 4 of 11 shot attempts and Portwine connected on 3 of 8 shots but finished 2-of-4 from downtown.

Addison Cotton, Lauryn Haggadone and Lainey Portwine all chipped in four points for York, Destiny Shepherd added three and Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast and Josie Loosvelt each finished the night with two points to round out the Dukes’ offensive outburst.

The Dukes finished 24-of-66 from the floor as a team and 5-of-15 from beyond the arc. They also finished 12-of-22 from the free-throw line, highlighted by Pohl’s 3-for-3 performance from the charity stripe.